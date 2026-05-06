Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of stealing Police armoured vehicle

The Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi has directed that a 26-year-old man accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle at Nkawie undergo a psychiatric examination.

The order was issued by the presiding judge, Jephtha Appau, on Monday, May 4, 2026, shortly after the accused, Ebenezer Frimpong, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing under Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

Frimpong, who is unemployed and resides at Antwi Agyei Nkwanta in the Atwima Mponua District, has been remanded into prison custody and is expected to reappear in court on May 18, 2026.

During his initial appearance on April 17, 2026, the accused reportedly appealed to the court to assist him in joining the Ghana Police Service, while also asking for leniency.

Presenting the facts, Police Prosecutor ASP Albert Asagre told the court that on April 14, 2026, a police driver, General Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi, had been assigned to transport the armoured vehicle, bearing registration number GP 1131, to a workshop for servicing.

The prosecution said the officer developed a stomach upset along the way and parked near the Nkawie market to purchase medication from a nearby pharmacy.

Upon returning, the officer reportedly saw the accused driving the vehicle towards the Abuakwa Kumasi direction and immediately raised an alarm.

The court heard that personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, supported by the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, launched a swift operation that led to the arrest of the suspect at Mim, near Abuakwa.

The case has been adjourned to May 18, 2026, pending the outcome of the psychiatric assessment.