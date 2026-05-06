ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s economic stability yet to reflect in citizens’ lived experience — APL Wellbeing Tracker

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ghana’s economic stability yet to reflect in citizens’ lived experience — APL Wellbeing Tracker
WED, 06 MAY 2026

A new survey by policy think tank, the African Policy Lens (APL), has revealed that recent macroeconomic gains are yet to significantly improve the daily lives of Ghanaians.

The report, dubbed the Ghana Wellbeing Tracker, shows that while inflation has dropped sharply and key economic indicators have stabilised, households continue to face pressure from the high cost of living.

The survey, conducted across all 16 regions using 3,698 respondents drawn from the 2024 voter database, highlights a disconnect between national economic performance and household realities.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, the APL’s Director of Research and Administration, Dr. Hayford Mensah Ayerakwa, said the study was designed to capture how ordinary Ghanaians experience the economy beyond official data.

“We have seen some very good progress at the national level, at the macro level, but the lived experience of the average Ghanaian is still not very solid,” he said.

According to the report, the Ghana Wellbeing Index stands at 58.5, indicating a stabilising but still fragile economic condition for households.

The cost of living remains the biggest challenge, with a score of 44.7, reflecting high pressure on households, particularly in areas such as food, transport, and utilities.

Employment and income security recorded a moderate score of about 59, suggesting some stability, but with stagnant income growth and weak recovery in earnings.

“It is not the case that jobs do not exist. Jobs exist, but incomes are not sufficient or stable enough,” Dr. Ayerakwa explained.

The report also found that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are surviving but struggling to expand due to high production costs and weak demand, limiting job creation.

On financial resilience, households showed relative strength with a score of 78.9, indicating optimism about the future despite ongoing economic pressure.

The survey further revealed disparities across regions, with some areas performing better than others, while women and rural dwellers were found to be worse off compared to men and urban residents.

Also speaking at the launch, President of the APL, Dr. George Domfeh, noted that the findings provide an empirical basis for prioritizing reforms and ensuring that policy interventions respond to citizen needs.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Third-year male students at Bolgatanga Technical Institute ordered to vacate campus over planned vandalism tonight Third-year male students at Bolgatanga Technical Institute ordered to vacate cam...

22 minutes ago

Suspects Police arrest four over Bolgatanga robberies

41 minutes ago

The late Charles Amissah Committee finds Charles Amissah’s death avoidable, recommends sanctions against ...

3 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George aka Sam George Sam George graduates with Master of Laws

3 hours ago

Lancaster and Arrangements arrested at US How two alleged Ghanaian fraudsters were arrested after being lured to US for $5...

4 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo Minority condemns Greater Accra Regional Minister over ‘transfer to the north as...

4 hours ago

Minister appeals to governmentto urgently rehabilitate Tamale-BolgatangaHighway Minister appeals to government to urgently rehabilitate Tamale-Bolgatanga Highwa...

4 hours ago

Suspect! Ebenezer Frimpong Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of stealing Police armoured ...

5 hours ago

Police place GH¢100,000 bounty on man for killing two people in Tema Police place GH¢100,000 bounty on man for killing two people in Tema

5 hours ago

Cocoa smuggling:FiapreCircuit Court grants GHC10,000 bail each to four suspects Cocoa smuggling: Fiapre Circuit Court grants GHC10,000 bail each to four suspect...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line