Stay Away Our 1-Constituency, $1-Million Projects – NPP Group Warns Jaman South MP

A group calling itself Concern NPP Youth of Jaman South in the Bono Region has warned the Jaman South Member of Parliament, Yaw Afful to distance his personal projects from the projects under the $ 1Million per constituency initiative.

They are accusing the MP of taking credit for the projects whenever he is given the opportunity to speak on radio and public gatherings.

They revealed the situation has given the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency the opportunity to accuse the NPP government of neglecting Jaman South since no single project in the municipality has been attributed to the NPP government.

Addressing a press conference at Drobo, the President of the group, Emmanuel Yeboah indicated that it will be difficult for party members and the communicators to tell the constituents that the development projects in the area were constructed by the Nana Addo led-government ahead of the 2020 elections.

He, therefore, charged the National Executives of the Party to direct Hon. Yaw Afful to stay off direct governmental projects to secure them proper campaign messages come 2020 elections.

According to the group, the action of the MP is showing that the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration has not done anything for the constituency which they claim is false.

“Though we are not in any way against Hon. Yaw Afful sharing in the several successes of the ruling NPP government, our worry is that the trend has always given the Opposition the room to vehemently criticize the government, especially in the Jaman South Constituency for failing to fulfil its promises. It is imperative to place on record the fact that, other Presidential Special Initiatives like the distribution of LED street bulbs, disbursement of MASLOC facilities have all suffered the same fate.”

Mr. Yeboah also disclosed that the situation is creating a big problem for the Communicators of the party as well.

“Most of these projects which are constantly named as having been borne by the flagship one constituency one million dollar projects are also the same projects being said to have been done through the MP’s initiation. Most often than not, some of these desperate Communicators deliberately refuse to highlight that the projects are from our share of the above-mentioned program (1C1MD). This, unfortunately, puts the integrity of the party Communicators at risk as constituents are left confused as to who they trust.”

Several calls placed to the MP who also doubles as the Deputy Aviation Minister to get his side of the story were unsuccessful.

