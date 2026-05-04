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Eight teachers convicted for facilitating cheating in 2025 BECE — Education Minister

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education Eight teachers convicted for facilitating cheating in 2025 BECE — Education Minister
MON, 04 MAY 2026

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed that about eight teachers have been convicted for their role in facilitating examination malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

His comments come as more than 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools across the country sit for the 2026 BECE, which began on Monday, May 4.

A total of 620,141 candidates; made up of 304,349 boys and 315,792 girls, are taking part in the nationwide examination.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise at Sefwi Asawinso in the Western North Region, the Minister warned candidates and invigilators to uphold strict integrity throughout the exercise.

“Last year, about eight teachers were involved facilitating cheating, and they have been dealt with in accordance with law. About eight of them have been convicted and sentenced, and they will be taken off the payroll of the Ghana Education Service,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the minister further called on the candidates to uphold integrity and avoid cheating, revealing that about 178 candidates had their papers cancelled in the previous year.

“We are particularly concerned about the growing phenomena of exam malpractices. Last year, it affected about 178 candidates and several papers were withheld. In some instances, the papers were canceled,” he said.

“So to you the candidates honesty and integrity define citizenship… honesty and integrity must be the hallmark of your molding to be able to serve Ghana better tomorrow,” he added.

He cautioned that government remains firm on enforcing examination regulations, urging candidates, supervisors, and invigilators to ensure a credible process as the nationwide examination continues.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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