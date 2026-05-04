Over 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools begins 2026 BECE nationwide 

More than 620,000 candidates from 20,395 schools across Ghana are today sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A total of 620,141 candidates; comprising 304,349 boys and 315,792 girls, are expected to take part in the examination at various centres nationwide.

The BECE serves as a transition point for candidates seeking placement into senior high schools and technical institutions under the country’s education system.

Officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) have assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and credible examination process.

These include the deployment of invigilators, supervisors, and security personnel to examination centres.

Authorities have also cautioned candidates, supervisors, and the public against examination malpractice.

The GES has cautioned that offenders will face sanctions in line with existing regulations.

The examination is expected to run from today, Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8.