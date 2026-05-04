Ho Central MP to cover filing fees, dues for branch executives in 2026 elections

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu, has announced full financial support for all current branch executives contesting in the 2026 Branch Elections within the constituency.

In a memo issued on May 1, Hon. Kpotosu said the initiative is in appreciation of the executives’ hard work, sacrifices, and commitment to the growth and success of the party.

He stated that the office will cover both the expenses for online nomination filing forms and the required membership dues needed for eligibility to contest.

The MP explained that the move is aimed at easing the financial burden on dedicated executives who have consistently supported the party’s agenda and contributed to its advancement in the constituency. He noted that the support reflects the party’s recognition of their service and sacrifices.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, Hon. Kpotosu said the payment process and online registration will be managed by the Constituency Elections Directorate under the supervision of the Constituency Executive Committee. He added that detailed operational instructions and timelines will be communicated to all branch executives in due course.

The MP emphasized that the initiative is designed to promote smooth and inclusive participation in the upcoming elections. He reaffirmed that the office remains committed to strengthening the party’s structures at the grassroots level.

Hon. Kpotosu concluded by expressing appreciation for the executives’ ongoing service, saying their dedication continues to be highly valued in building a stronger party in Ho Central.