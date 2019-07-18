Modern Ghana logo

18.07.2019 Politics

We Did The Right Thing Before Awarding Contract To David Adjaye – Parliament

By Staff Writer
Sir David Adjaye is renowned for his iconic design ideas.
3 HOURS AGO POLITICS
Sir David Adjaye is renowned for his iconic design ideas.

The Parliamentary Service Board (PSB) is justifying its decision to award a contract for the architectural design of the proposed new complex to UK-based Sir David Adjaye and Associates.

According to Board, it followed the required process leading to the choice of the eventual winner, which is owned by renowned British architect of Ghanaian descent, Sir David Adjaye.

This follows complaints by local architects suggesting that the government had sidelined them by favouring the foreign-based architectural firm which they claimed had been awarded “juicy” government projects.

Earlier in the week, Design Associates Development Consortium owned by Dr. Ekow Sam, petitioned President Akufo-Addo citing legal breaches in the award of multiple projects to Sir David Adjaye, renowned for his iconic design ideas.

However, the PSB in a seven-page response signed by Secretary, Matthew Abrefa Tawiah, described claims in the petition “unfortunate” and “far-fetched”.

See the full letter below:

—Myjoyonline

