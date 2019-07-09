When darkness takes over

I come to watch over

Sitting on a long tower

After a long day’s wait

Eager to be your mate

And companion to fate

But our calling still wait

As I lay over heads of clouds

In seasonal styles

I portray who I am

To brighten the corners

taking in charge from darkness

in my absence, people become despair

because evil men become desperate

my presence is a propellant for darkness

I am The Special Light