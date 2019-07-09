Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
The Special Light
When darkness takes over
I come to watch over
Sitting on a long tower
After a long day’s wait
Eager to be your mate
And companion to fate
But our calling still wait
As I lay over heads of clouds
In seasonal styles
I portray who I am
To brighten the corners
taking in charge from darkness
in my absence, people become despair
because evil men become desperate
my presence is a propellant for darkness
I am The Special Light
