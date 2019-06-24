NGO Joy Foundation Undertakes Nationwide Donation Campaign

The JOY FOUNDATION is on a mission to alleviate poverty especially among children. Joy Foundation is a charity organization working with a special focus on alleviating hunger and streetism among children.

The foundation is rolling out a nationwide educational support tour.

The tour is to enable the foundation to reach deprived schools across the country so as to support these schools with some educational materials. This is to improve upon the quality of the education system for school children in rural areas across the country.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Premier the CEO of the Foundation, Jedidiah Aryeepah, mentioned that the theme of the tour is “To every Child, Quality Education Is Key”.

He explained that the theme captures the role of quality education in helping bring an end to children finding themselves on our streets which makes some of them end up losing their lives.

Joy Foundation has played significant roles in helping to make education better in several rural communities through donating educational materials like textbooks, exercise books, chalks, pens and pencils among others.

The foundation also goes round giving lectures to young school children on things that can make them end up on the streets like teenage pregnancy.

The foundation seeks to make this educational tour her official project towards reducing streetism in our cities in addition to her premier initiative of adopting orphans and street children and building communities for the homeless.

Having gone to few deprived communities and schools to find out the real needs of school children and conditions affecting smooth and quality education in this communities, the foundation has identified the need to provide school uniforms, exercise books, chalks, pens and pencils and extra-curricular items like footballs and other sport items to these schools. This is because in some of these communities, some school children do not go to school because of the lack of these items.

The nationwide tour is partnered by JJA Pathfinders, Empire FM, TV3, and Radio Premier.

Corporate bodies and individuals can contact 0555064998 or 0557246454 to make enquiries or donate or support the project financial through the Zenith Bank Account number 4110405203 Joy Foundation.