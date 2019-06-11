A Leader Must Rise Up In Self-Defence!

A leader must rise up to defend himself against the destruction that happens slowly around him. Deterioration can be slow and subtle but a leader ought to be conscious of it and rise up in self-defence to prevent this slow deterioration around him. The Bible reminds us that, “For riches are not for ever: and doth the crown endure to every generation”. (Proverbs 27:24). This is a caution to a leader not to allow destruction or deterioration to happen around him. Many things can attack a leader and destroy his work. Many things can subtly render the work of a leader ineffective.

A Leader Must Defend Himself against Falsehood

A leader must defend himself against lies and deception! The world is full of deception and lies. A wise leader must expect people to lie to him. Through people's lies and falsehood, you can be led astray. Defend yourself by demanding openness from all those that are close to you.

Do not accept mysterious shadowy characters who do not say much when they are in your presence. “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” 1 John 1:7.

God will give you grace and through the anointing no one will be able to deceive you. Those who think they are deceiving you will be the ones who will be deceived most. It is fun to deceive those who think they are deceiving you! “What shall be given unto thee? Or what shall be done unto thee, thou false tongue? Sharp arrows of the mighty, with coals of juniper”.(Psalm 120:3-4).

A Leader Must Defend Himself against Poverty

1. A leader must defend himself against poverty by being a diligent hard worker who works more than eight hours a day. Poverty comes like a traveller who has nowhere else to stay. Financial problems come like armed robbers who are bent on harming you. “So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth, and thy want as an armed man” (Proverbs 6:11).

You must rise up to defend yourself against poverty that is determined to overwhelm you. Defend yourself against poverty by working hard.

2. A leader must defend himself against poverty by paying his tithes and avoiding the curses of those who do not pay their tithes. “Honour the Lord with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase: So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine” (Proverbs 3:9-10).

3. A leader must defend himself against poverty by building his own house. One day, you may not earn enough money to build a house. By then, you should have a roof over your head. “Through wisdom is an house builded; and by understanding it is established” (Proverbs 24:3). Be wise in your day of plenty and build a house as early as you can!

A Leader Must Defend Himself against Lust

1. A leader must rise up and defend himself against all forms of lust. Every man is susceptible to lustful tendencies and sins. It is important to defend your mind, your body and your flesh against attacks of lust.

2. A leader must defend himself against lust by winning the psychological battle of the mind. Keep your thoughts pure and your conscience tender. “Lust not after her beauty in thine heart; neither let her take thee with her eyelids” (Proverbs 6:25).

3. A leader must defend himself by not working with women at all, if the only relationship you are used to having with women is a sexual one. “For by means of a whorish woman a man is brought to a piece of bread: and the adulteress will hunt for the precious life” (Proverbs 6:26).

4. A leader must defend himself from the presence of strange women by the presence of his own wife, his sisters, his daughters and other good women. A woman keeps away other women. A woman is the best protection from other women! “Thou art my sister; and call understanding thy kinswoman: … That they may keep thee from the strange woman” (Proverbs 7:5).

There is a natural decline that is built into everything we do. From the moment you complete your house and move into it, it begins to decay. From the first day you use your new kitchen, it begins to deteriorate. Your marriage begins to decay from the moment you say 'I do'. Your church begins to decrease from the day you have your highest attendance.

Defend yourself against the decay of the church by starting more branches and doing more outreaches! Defend your marriage by doing all the exciting things in the marriage books! Defend your house from decay by constantly repairing, renovating and improving things! You must rise up and defend yourself against all forms or attrition. Rise up in self-defence!