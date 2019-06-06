NDC Woman Eyes Opare-Ansah Seat

AMANDA Okyere Kwatia, an Aspiring Parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, says she has set sight on capturing the Suhum parliamentary seat describing it as the right time.

According to her, the Parliamentary seat in Suhum at a point in time was for the NDC before they were unseated in the area by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as she believes it is time for them to capture the seat again.

The fresh lady who is seriously lobbying the delegates to vote for her said the NDC during their tenure embarked on a lot of developmental projects that she believes when given the nob she can easily unseat the incumbent MP coming 2020.

She made these known when she made a donation of some bags of rice, cooking Oil among others to the Zongo Communities on Wednesday.

Amanda is the second women to eye the Suhum seat after her party tough men in persons of; Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Samuel Kwabi, former MCE and Margrete Ansei, former MCE failed to unseat the Incumbent MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah.

She explained that "When we talk about development in Suhum, we are far behind. The former President Mahama erstwhile administration work tirelessly to improve Suhum. Some roads in Suhum was constructed by the NDC government” she said.

She continued, “After being voted out of power, we have not seen any development here. Issues regarding human development are nothing to write home about. So, as I speak, the youth of Suhum are peeved of which they are calling for a new face and a new beginning in the area.”

Amanda added that she stands for the youth and that when Mahama is voted into office again come 2020 they will transform Suhum so the youth will be employed.