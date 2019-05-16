Nigerian, Ghanaian Arrested At Kasoa Over Counterfeit Money Scam

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command in the Central Region has nabbed two persons, for their alleged involvement in a counterfeiting scam.

Kelvin Bright, a Nigerian national, and Godfred Mensah, a Ghanaian, are suspected to be part of a gang that prints fake currencies in the Central Region. The third suspect Steven Boahene is on the run.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, the Kasoa Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Owusu Dwomoh, explained that a printing machine, pieces of papers suspected to be used in printing the fake currencies and some toners were retrieved from the suspects’ hideout.

“The two suspects told the Police that the third suspect Steven Boahen was the one who was printing these fake currencies but currently he is on the run and we are looking for him,” DSP Dwomoh told Citi News Calvis Tetteh.

There were also some fake euro, dollar and cedi notes found on them.

“We found a lot of money in their hideout at Safari, some were dollars and others were euros even including the 20 cedi note,” the crime officer said.

According to the crime officer, personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Counter Terrorist Unit, upon a tip-off, arrested the suspects at Safari along the Nyanyano road in Kasoa.

The suspects have been granted bail whilst investigations proceed.

DSP Owusu Dwomoh also advised residents of Kasoa not to hesitate in reporting suspected criminals to the Police, adding that by doing this, the public could help the police fight crime in the region.

“The public must always report the criminals to us and we will act upon it to help fight the high incidence of crime in the region,” he said.

‘Businessman’ busted

A 24-year-old self-acclaimed businessman has also been arrested over suspected production of fake Ghana Cedi notes.

He has since been remanded into custody by the Konongo Magistrate Court, in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

Prince Adebayor, the suspect, was caught red-handed by the police at Konongo engaging in the illegal activity, following a tip-off.

The prosecutor, Police Detective Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the Court that on May 6, at about 2pm, Police received information that the accused was counterfeiting Ghana Cedi notes in front of a shop at Konongo.

He said other items found on the suspect were three bottles containing a black liquid, a small bottle with a whitish powder and 12 pieces of white paper, cut into the size of two cedi notes.

He led the police in the course of the investigation to Ejisu, where he claimed his boss was residing, but on reaching there, the police found an empty office.

The accused however refused to name the said boss.

Detective Inspector Peasah said the accused later confessed to the police that he was working alone to produce fake cedi notes and had no accomplice as he had earlier asserted.

He said the accused also admitted counterfeiting two Cedi notes to defraud the unsuspecting public and demonstrated to the police, the process he used to produce the fake currency notes and how he outwits his victims.

The police for the purpose of evidence filmed the demonstration by the accused.

