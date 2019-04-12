The Evil One Is Not Maduro Of Venezuela But The US Government

Nicolas Maduro facing toughest times in his political career

Even though people believe that money is everything, in my opinion, it would have been a waste of precious life, to be a millionaire in Africa, with a moronic mind. In Europe, I am not rich, yet I feel like a millionaire because of what I have discovered and learned about the roles the United States government and the Western imperialists, play in destroying countries worldwide, including African countries.

America is a democratic country, and therefore, persuading every country if possible to follow democracy but what many don't know is the US government has destroyed many democratic countries more than what they have built.

Those who wouldn't like to follow democracy suddenly become enemies to America, yet they prefer to remain, enemies than to give in to the demands of the US government. At the same time, America is capable of destroying any democratic country if they don't like the president in that country.

Venezuela is so rich in natural resources that it could meet global oil demand alone for over 30 years, more importantly, it has much more oil to offer, in its Orinoco basin and in other areas of the country. But like oil-rich Libya and Iraq, why is Venezuela now in ruins with citizens demanding president Maduro to step down?

Political analysts truly believe that capitalism is responsible for everything, including the creation of a culture of violence, leading to unrest and political chaos.

Actually, it is based mainly on expansion and aggression built on a deeply rooted desire to control and dictate because of financial or monetary greed.

The US government continuous beliefs in superiority and counts on its prowess are causing unrest and political violence in many parts of the world. I am very glad that I witnessed The Day Somalia Taught America How To Respect Africa - ModernGhana reference: https://bit.ly/2GcxLsY

What makes the events which took place in Libya, Syria, and Iraq, similar to what is taking place in Venezuela? Why did the West join forces with the US government to brutally attack and destroy the first three countries?

All three countries were at the forefront in promoting and fighting with determination for concepts such as pan-Africanism, pan-Arabism, and Great Fatherland independence and essentially Latin American unity.

Gaddafi, Al-Assad, and Chavez have been recognized as anti-imperialist fighters on a regional and international level, inspiring and giving hope to hundreds of millions of people.

Gaddafi was assassinated, Chavez was probably killed, and Al-Assad and his nation were, literally and for many long years, fighting for their survival.

The current Venezuelan president Maduro, who is very faithful to Bolivarian revolutionary ideas have already survived at least one assassination attempt and is now faced with direct mafia-style threats from the West.

Many ugly scenes are appearing in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America because for a very long time they are considered a threat to the West and the US government because of its oil wealth and natural resources.

The US government and the Western imperialists hold Africa with an iron fist. Imagine, how can one specific continent suffer slavery, colonial brutality, Apartheid, Aids and Ebola? And those who think they have control of the world according to a divine plan, do not want things to change, ever.

Europe and North America are obsessed with controlling others, and to be able to control, they feel they must ensure that they exterminate all opposition in their colonies and neo-colonies.

The game the US government is playing by putting sanctions on Venezuela to destroy the country and its economy is supported by the fake and corrupt mainstream media behind the US government.

But the poor and hungry Venezuelans don't have a clue to this deceitful games by America against their country. All that they know is "Maduro is evil."

Ghana, I love many of your inspiring and educative proverbs. One says: "A child who wouldn't allow the mother to sleep by crying the whole night will also not sleep." This is the reason America remains a restless country, despite their wealth.

They have no peace. They say: In God We Trust but they trust in demonic activities.

They want the whole world to believe that America is a great country but I will ask them: How can a great country record 44,965 suicides in 2016 alone?

African leaders beware! That's the reason I wrote: Ghana Needs A Brave And Powerful Leader Like Nkrumah and until Africa gets such leaders it may take the continent over a thousand years to develop or never.