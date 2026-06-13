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Wheelchair at the airport won’t kill case – MP reacts to Sedina’s health claims

  Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Social News Sedina Tamakloe Attionu
SAT, 13 JUN 2026
Sedina Tamakloe Attionu

Questions about convicted Sedina Tamakloe Attionu’s health should be handled through legal and medical procedures, not public speculation, according to NDC member and lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo.

Mrs Attionu was reportedly seen in a wheelchair upon her arrival in Ghana, prompting renewed discussion about her condition and whether it could affect her imprisonment.

Baidoo said the sight of a wheelchair should not become the centrepiece of the legal case.

“That would not be determined at the airport,” he said on Newsfile moderated by regular host Samson Lardy.

While acknowledging that Attionu left Ghana for medical reasons years ago, he said any current health concerns should be addressed through established legal mechanisms.

“She left Ghana unwell. Perhaps she is back unwell. You can’t take that away from her.”

However, he stressed that illness alone does not automatically erase legal obligations.

“If she is unwell, she knows the processes to initiate. She has remedies available under the law.”

-mynewsgh

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