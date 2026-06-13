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Bawumia failed to address indiscipline in NPP despite opportunity — Arthur Kennedy

  Sat, 13 Jun 2026
NPP Bawumia failed to address indiscipline in NPP despite opportunity — Arthur Kennedy
SAT, 13 JUN 2026 1

A leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has disclosed some of the talking points in his secret meeting with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, he drew attention to the Former Vice President’s apparent perception of himself as a weak leader, which also means he is not his own man.

He indicated that even his mother-in-law, who is a die-hard member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has that perception. Although he drew the attention of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to that perception, he never advanced any form of defence to prove the contrary.

Also, he drew his attention to the actions of Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC and other people within the party who are destroying its reputation.

He said, regardless of the examples he mentioned, glaringly making it known that the NPP has become unattractive due to indiscipline, the flagbearer did not provide any defence or explain how he intends to fight that.

“When I left, I chose to keep quiet, and I am an optimistic person, so I still hold out hope that we will get to where we need to get to. I told him that the day before meeting him, I told my mother-in-law, who is a die-hard NPP supporter, that I was going to meet Dr Bawumia. The woman said he brought the MoMo and that he did well, but she said he was a weak leader and cannot call people to order when they are stealing from the country. I repeated that to the good Doctor; he said nothing, no defence,” he said.

He added that “I went on to tell him about the activities of people like Abronye and others and gave him chapter and verse, giving him a chance to defend himself or explain how he intends dealing with them but he said nothing.”

-mynewsgh

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Comments

James Oppong | 6/14/2026 10:14:22 AM

He couldn't even speak about the widespread corruption within his government that led to the collapse of the economy and institutional bankruptcy, yet he wants to be president.

Comments1
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