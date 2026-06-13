Why Hope Uzodinma Deserves A Resounding Clap For Turning Compassion Into Currency

In the theatre of governance, journalism occupies the highest balcony, not to sleep through the performance, but to watch every gesture, every promise, and every ledger entry with a critical eye. It is a profession that both boos and claps, not out of malice or favor, but out of a sacred duty to hold leaders accountable. When a governor errs, the press must sound the trumpet of dissent. But when a governor acts with uncommon empathy and decisive action, journalism must also rise to applaud. Today, I clap. I clap loudly and unapologetically for Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Against the backdrop of a global cost-of-living crisis, the trauma of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, and the quiet desperation of law students struggling to afford their calling, Governor Uzodinma has done what too many leaders only promise: he has released N300 million to directly ease the suffering of two distinct but equally vulnerable groups, Imo citizens repatriated from South Africa and Imo indigenes at the Nigerian Law School. This is not political theater. This is leadership with a heartbeat.

Let us first consider the South African returnees. In recent months, the world watched in horror as xenophobic violence swept through parts of South Africa, targeting Nigerian business owners, students, and families. Men and women who had gone to the former apartheid enclave seeking honest livelihoods were instead met with machetes, fire, and the cold realization that their dreams had turned into nightmares. They fled back to Nigeria with little more than the clothes on their backs, traumatized, penniless, and uncertain about the future.

The Federal Government began airlifting about 1,000 Nigerians, with the first batch of 269 that arrived on Thursday. But what awaited them back home? Often, nothing. No job. No capital. No psychological support. Just the bitter irony of surviving foreign hatred only to face domestic neglect. This is where Governor Uzodinmadistinguished himself. While other governors may have waited for federal directives or quietly hoped the returnees would simply “integrate” on their own, Uzodinma acted. He approved N1 million for each of the 250 Imo citizens among the returnees.

That is not a token. That is not a photo-op with a few bags of rice. That is a serious reintegration package. With N1 million, a returnee can restart a small business, pay rent for a year in most parts of Imo, enroll children back into school, or seek medical attention for injuries sustained during the attacks. The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, rightly noted that the gesture was driven by “deep empathy” and the governor’s belief that these citizens need real assistance to re-enter society. Empathy without resources is sentimentality. Empathy with N250 million (for the returnees) is statecraft.

But Governor Uzodinma did not stop there. The second arm of this N300 million intervention targets 100 Imo State indigenes at the Nigerian Law School. Each will receive N500,000. Why does this matter? Because the law school is not merely an academic institution; it is the final forge where future judges, advocates, magistrates, and attorneys-general are hardened into professionals. If aspiring lawyers drop out due to rising costs, fuel prices, book fees, accommodation, call-to-bar expenses, the entire justice system suffers.

The law students made a “passionate representation” to the governor, and unlike many leaders who file such letters away in the dusty cabinets of indifference, Uzodinma responded “promptly.” These are his words through his commissioner: “As a caring father, he responded promptly.” Some may sneer at the paternalistic language, but ask any law student who was staring at the abyss of withdrawal: a father who shows up with half a million naira is better than a theoretical father who only sends prayers.

Many of these students are already on the state government’s scholarship list. This N500,000 per student is not a first-time gift; it is a reinforcement. It acknowledges that even scholarships are being eroded by inflation. The global rise in the cost of living is not a Nigerian problem alone, it is a planetary crisis. But while international bodies hold summits and issue communiqués, Governor Uzodinma opened the state treasury to ensure that Imo’s finest legal minds are not priced out of their destiny.

Let me be clear: clapping for a governor does not mean endorsing every policy of his administration. Journalism’s duty to “boo and clap” means that we evaluate each action on its own merits. I have criticized Governor Uzodinma in the past, and I will criticize him again if the situation demands it. But today, the evidence compels applause. The evidence is not a press release alone; it is the verified fact that N300 million has been approved and is being disbursed. The evidence is 250 families in Imo who can now breathe again after fleeing violence. The evidence is 100 law students who will not drop out because their governor remembered them.

In an era where Nigerian politics is often reduced to a competition of slogans, Uzodinma has chosen a different path: targeted, high-impact financial intervention. He did not spread N300 million thinly across 3 million people in a meaningless palliative distribution. He concentrated it on two specific groups with urgent, justifiable needs. That is strategic compassion. That is governance by priority, not by populism.

Compare this to the all-too-common story of Nigerian returnees from Libya, from South Africa, from Europe, people who arrive at airports only to be abandoned by their home states. We have seen viral videos of weeping citizens begging for transport fare to their villages. We have read heartbreaking accounts of returnees ending up on the streets because no governor thought it was his or her problem. Governor Uzodinma has broken that shameful cycle. He has said, in effect: “If you are from Imo, you are never alone.”

And what of the law students? Many states have abandoned even their scholarship programs, citing “lean resources.” But Uzodinma understands that investing in legal education is investing in the rule of law. A state without lawyers is a state without defenders. A state that abandons its law students is a state preparing for impunity. By supporting these 100 students, he is building a pipeline of justice advocates who will one day hold leaders, including future governors, accountable. That is the irony and the beauty of it: a governor funding his own future critics. That is democracy.

Beyond the immediate relief, this N300 million intervention sends a powerful signal about the social contract in Imo State. A social contract is not a document; it is a feeling. It is the citizen’s belief that the state exists for their welfare, not the other way around. When a governor reaches into the treasury to help those who have been battered by foreign violence and those who are struggling to qualify as legal professionals, he is stitching the fabric of that contract back together.

We must also appreciate the timing. This is not an election year gimmick. This is simply a governor seeing a problem and solving it. That is the definition of leadership. That is the kind of action that makes citizens say, “My vote meant something.”

In the final analysis, journalism’s highest calling is not to be an adversary of power, but a truth-teller to power. The truth today is that Senator Hope Uzodinma has done something profoundly good. He has taken N300 million of Imo’s resources and placed them directly into the hands of people who will either sink or swim based on that support. For the 250 South African returnees, this is not politics; it is a new beginning. For the 100 law students, it is not a headline; it is a second chance.

So I clap. I clap for a governor who understands that governance is not about grand ceremonies but about granular compassion. I clap for a leader who sees the face of Imo in a traumatized returnee and in a worried law student. I clap for Senator Hope Uzodinma, not as a sycophant, but as a journalist who keeps the balcony seat warm, ready to boo when necessary, but also ready to give a standing ovation when excellence appears.

Let the boos be reserved for incompetence, corruption, and cruelty. But at the moment, let the claps be for Hope Uzodinma. He has earned them.