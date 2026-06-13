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People around Bawumia leaked details of our meeting—Arthur Kennedy

  Sat, 13 Jun 2026
NPP People around Bawumia leaked details of our meeting—Arthur Kennedy
SAT, 13 JUN 2026

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kennedy, has disclosed that his meeting with the party's flagbearer was expected to be confidential.

It will be recalled that some photos and videos were shared online of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s meeting with Dr Arthur Kennedy.

The post accompanying the posts suggested that the flagbearer is working on bringing back all persons who left the party for reasons best known to them.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Dr Arthur Kennedy indicated that his meeting with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was expected to be confidential; however, details of the meeting were leaked online by people close to the flagbearer, breaching trust.

“I met Dr Bawumia one-on-one for 45 minutes. They made the meeting public but I thought it was confidential,” he said.

He disclosed that he had given the former vice president a chance to defend himself on several issues he would not want to disclose because, to him, the meeting was very confidential.

-mynewsgh

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