The Untold Story About Nogokpo Shrine

Nogokpo, a small village in the Volta Region is shrouded in mystery because of the notion associated with it. The mere mention of the name Nogokpo sends shivers down the spines of many.

However Nogokpo means “stay in peace.” You cannot access the entire township freely. There are areas that you cannot enter with your shoes or sandals. At this point, I was compelled to change my clothes.

Many people visit the shrine here seeking justice from the gods of Nogokpo, not the legal modern court justice system but rather a spiritual kind, which they always believe that at the end of the day, they will get answers and solutions to their problems

“We always get solutions to our problems anytime we come here,” one resident said.

A regent of Nogokpo, Torgbui Agbodzalu Amuzu, explains that gods of the land do not kill unjustly or harm innocent people but rather the gods punish unrepentant people whose families pay the ultimate sacrifice of death or get to permanently stay at the shrine.

According to Torgbui Amuzu, the shrine was brought from Agbozume after a misunderstanding between the people and their chief known as Torgbui in the 1900s.

The people of Nogokpo say, you can always visit and live with them happily, but if you harbour wicked intentions that is when it becomes problematic.

Here a crime such as stealing is almost at zero percent because of fear of being severely punished if caught by the gods.

Nogokpo is a small village located in the Ketu South Municipal of the Volta Region of Ghana along the Trans–West African Coastal Highway. It is noted for its traditional and spiritual shrine.

The shrine, founded by Torgbui Sabah, is noted for its high spiritual powers that governs the land and gives instant justice.

