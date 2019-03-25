Dagbon Group Donates To Late Dr Choggu’s Shekhina Medical Center

Tabsong Dagbang Maligu Group, a network Dagbon indigenes with majority in the diaspora have donated some relief items worth over Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS7,000) to late Dr Abdulai Choggu’s Shekhina Medical Center Saturday in Tamale.

The donation which was made on Saturday, March 23, 2019, was in line with the groups Cooperate Social Responsibility (CRS) of ensuring some basic issues affecting the growth and development of the Dagbon is resolved.

Items donated included 15 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize, 5 gallons of cooking oil and boxes of tomato paste, detergents and toiletries.

Mr Mudasir Ahmed Hafiz, vice president of the Group who led the donation on behalf of its Worldwide Chairman, Abubakari Sadiq Iddriss (Zuu Bakali Sadiq Tia) said the gestured ties in with the Group’s larger quota towards the progress of Dagbon and support of the vulnerable in society.

He applauded the management of the facility indicating that the Tabsong Dagbang Maligu Group has taken keen notice their relentless philanthropic works for humanity.

“Dr Choggu was a great man and we need to support the clinic in honor of his memory and legacy for his selfless service to humanity with this health facility,” Mr Ahmed Hafiz stated.

A calm a spouse of late Dr Choggu and current administrator of the facility, Madam Mariam Abdulai David expressed her profound gratitude to the executives and members of the group for their support.

She opined the health facility providing free medical support to the poor, persons with mental health issues and other destitute persons is on its knees and appeal for public support.