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Wed, 17 Jun 2026 Education

Central Regional Police confirm death of Mfantsipim school final year student

  Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Central Regional Police confirm death of Mfantsipim school final year student

The Central Regional Police Command has confirmed the death of Emmanuel Arthur, a 17-year-old final-year student of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast.

According to a police statement, the student was found on June 11, 2026, following a report made to the police. Officers who responded to the scene recovered personal belongings that helped establish his identity.

Authorities at Mfantsipim School subsequently confirmed that Emmanuel Arthur was a final-year student of the institution.

Police said the student's parents were informed of the incident, and after the completion of the required medical and police procedures, the body was released to the family.

The family has since taken custody of the body and made burial arrangements.

The police indicated that investigations into the case have been concluded. However, they noted that inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

The development has generated concern among members of the school community and the wider public.

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