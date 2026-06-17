E/R: New Somanya Methodist JHS to get major facelift

Nene Tetteh Nanor Odjidji II, known in private life as Curtis Tetteh Djaba, the Chief of New Somanya, has pledged to spearhead a major renovation of New Somanya Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region to promote sound teaching and learning.

The renovation would cover classroom and other office infrastructure, currently dilapidated, and the provision of furniture for various teaching spaces and books for the school's library.

Others include repair and provision of computers for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab, installation of fans, provision of waste bins, television sets and tabletop fridges for the staff common room and the headmaster's office.

Nene Odjidji, also the Chief Executive Officer of Dromi Homes Company Limited, made the promise during a visit as part of a homecoming event for the former students, and an opportunity to assess challenges facing the school and support in addressing them.

Upon inspection, Nene Odjidji expressed concern over the school's current infrastructure status, noting that the facelift would be a top priority and as part of his company's corporate social responsibility.

He pledged to support students who passed their Basic Education Certificate Examination to continue into Senior High School and collaborate with other well-doing alumni of the school to provide mentorship to them.

Producing successful and morally responsible students was a collaborative endeavour, he said, and encouraged the school authorities to hold regular meetings with parents and guardians as well as the alumni community to address the challenges of the school.

“This is my alma mater. I am proud of the training my colleagues and I got from here, which has served as a bedrock of our growing success. That training must be restored,” Nene Odjidji said.

He encouraged teachers to enforce proper sanitation habits among students, promising to avail himself for any further assistance, including the provision of waste bins.

Ms Sangmorkie Tetteh, Brands Consultant and Media Strategist for Dromi Homes Co. Ltd., explained that the gesture was to inspire the teachers and staff of the school to give off their best in an atmosphere that enabled students to excel in their academics.

Mr Samuel Ahasu, the Headmaster, described Nene Odjidji's intervention as timely, urging him to fulfil all the promises made in the shortest time possible, while appreciating his visit and interaction with the students and staff of the school.

The school currently has a population of 94 students with more students expected to join from class six in the next academic year; coupled with the inadequate capitation grant given to them, the provision of learning materials would lessen their burden.

He expressed worry over the poor attendance of some students, who he said had worked to support their families, even during teaching hours – by going to farm or sell mangoes and other things, calling for a concerted effort to address them.

Mr Ahasu pleaded with parents to allow their children to be in school, rallying other old students of New Somanya Methodist JHS to return and contribute to rebuilding their alma mater.

The assemblyman for New Somanya, Edwin Yaw Tengey, and some royal members of the New Somanya Traditional Area, who were among the team that visited the school, expressed their appreciation to Nene Odjidji, urging him to act swiftly on his promises.

They also pledged to provide the assistance needed to the school, especially by ensuring effective stakeholder collaboration to engender discipline, academic excellence and development.

GNA