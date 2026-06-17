ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: New Somanya Methodist JHS to get major facelift

  Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Education E/R: New Somanya Methodist JHS to get major facelift
WED, 17 JUN 2026

Nene Tetteh Nanor Odjidji II, known in private life as Curtis Tetteh Djaba, the Chief of New Somanya, has pledged to spearhead a major renovation of New Somanya Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region to promote sound teaching and learning.

The renovation would cover classroom and other office infrastructure, currently dilapidated, and the provision of furniture for various teaching spaces and books for the school's library.

Others include repair and provision of computers for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab, installation of fans, provision of waste bins, television sets and tabletop fridges for the staff common room and the headmaster's office.

Nene Odjidji, also the Chief Executive Officer of Dromi Homes Company Limited, made the promise during a visit as part of a homecoming event for the former students, and an opportunity to assess challenges facing the school and support in addressing them.

Upon inspection, Nene Odjidji expressed concern over the school's current infrastructure status, noting that the facelift would be a top priority and as part of his company's corporate social responsibility.

He pledged to support students who passed their Basic Education Certificate Examination to continue into Senior High School and collaborate with other well-doing alumni of the school to provide mentorship to them.

Producing successful and morally responsible students was a collaborative endeavour, he said, and encouraged the school authorities to hold regular meetings with parents and guardians as well as the alumni community to address the challenges of the school.

“This is my alma mater. I am proud of the training my colleagues and I got from here, which has served as a bedrock of our growing success. That training must be restored,” Nene Odjidji said.

He encouraged teachers to enforce proper sanitation habits among students, promising to avail himself for any further assistance, including the provision of waste bins.

Ms Sangmorkie Tetteh, Brands Consultant and Media Strategist for Dromi Homes Co. Ltd., explained that the gesture was to inspire the teachers and staff of the school to give off their best in an atmosphere that enabled students to excel in their academics.

Mr Samuel Ahasu, the Headmaster, described Nene Odjidji's intervention as timely, urging him to fulfil all the promises made in the shortest time possible, while appreciating his visit and interaction with the students and staff of the school.

The school currently has a population of 94 students with more students expected to join from class six in the next academic year; coupled with the inadequate capitation grant given to them, the provision of learning materials would lessen their burden.

He expressed worry over the poor attendance of some students, who he said had worked to support their families, even during teaching hours – by going to farm or sell mangoes and other things, calling for a concerted effort to address them.

Mr Ahasu pleaded with parents to allow their children to be in school, rallying other old students of New Somanya Methodist JHS to return and contribute to rebuilding their alma mater.

The assemblyman for New Somanya, Edwin Yaw Tengey, and some royal members of the New Somanya Traditional Area, who were among the team that visited the school, expressed their appreciation to Nene Odjidji, urging him to act swiftly on his promises.

They also pledged to provide the assistance needed to the school, especially by ensuring effective stakeholder collaboration to engender discipline, academic excellence and development.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP FBI foils plot to attack White House UFC event using explosive drones, snipers

1 hour ago

How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide

2 hours ago

Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak Abort all pending US extradition requests until Ken Ofori-Atta returns – Ras Mub...

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves

2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s World Cup opener after Canadian court dismisses vi...

2 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz (right) says his players have been keen to embrace various philosophies of playing football in their desire to create a team style. - AFP - BEN STANSALL Ghana boss Queiroz hails spirit of players ahead of Panama clash at World Cup

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to – Barker-Vormawor Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will grav...

3 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

4 hours ago

Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters Russian warship fires warning shots at UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel

Just in....
body-container-line