Former SRC President And Impact Team Founder Joins UPSA GRASAG Race

After his remarkable accomplishments and significant contribution to the restoration of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) SRC, Mr. SIDNEY QUARTEY returns two years later, and this time to lead the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG- UPSA) as President.

According to Sidney, the significant majority of students of the Graduate School are working people with families and very tight daily schedules.

Such people deserve a very formidable, responsive and effective leadership that would take their concerns and welfare very seriously.

Although a lot has been done by previous administrations, Sidney believes that a lot more remains to be done in the areas of communication and information flow, welfare, study atmosphere and the general student experience at the Graduate School. This belief informed the choice of his campaign slogan; ‘YOU DESERVE MORE’.

The accomplished student leader names NASIR EGYIN also known as Mr. Corporate as his running mate.

Mr. Nasir is the founder of National Students Serve Association (NSSA) and former president of the Association of Business Administration Students of UPSA (2016) with a remarkable track record and accomplishments.

MR. PATRICK ESHUN, former UPSA GRASAG President and Registrar at Laweh Open University, the first accredited Open University in Ghana, endorsed the candidature of the two former presidents and remarked that the two are the best choice for UPSA Graduate School at this moment.

The elections is set to be held on Friday, 26th April 2019.