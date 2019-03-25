Gov’t Planning For Implementation Of RTI Bill Ahead Of Its Passing - Information Minister

Government has commenced preparatory works to pave way for the implementation of the Right To Information Bill (RTI) ahead of its passage into law this week, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed.

Parliament last week confirmed that the age old RTI bill will be passed into law this week. Aside concerns of the delayed passage of the bill, there are renewed fears that government may have a problem implementing the law as a research from parliament indicates that implementation of the bill will cost a staggering GH₵750 million over 5 years.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, 24th March 2019 ahead of the passing of the bill however, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has assured that government is putting the necessary measures in place to ensure the bill can be implement once it is passed.

“The bill is currently in its form requiring the establishment of information units in all public offices, recruitment and training of information officers to man these units, establishment of the RTI commission and the completion of various administrative protocols before the commencement of the next fiscal year”.

“These are necessary to ensure that there will be the needed infrastructure that can deliver. The new law will be a major addition to the credentials of Ghana as a strong democracy and President Akufo-Addo who for many years has championed the cause of enhancing the frontiers of human rights”.

“Government through the Ministry of Information which will be the implementing Ministry has therefore already commenced engagements in preparation of a roadmap for implementation and we ask all who have followed the entire process to join in heralding the final passage this week and most importantly to cooperate with us in its implementation”, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained.

If indeed the bill is passed this week, it will be historic in the sense that it has taken years to see the light of day. The RTI bill is also expected to aid citizens hold public officers more accountable.