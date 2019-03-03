ICGC Christ Temple To Relocate In 2020

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) is an Evangelical, Charismatic Christian Church. It was officially inaugurated as a church on the 26th of February 1984, in Accra, Ghana. The first meeting was held in a small classroom with an initial membership of just about twenty people.

From February 1984 to April 1986, the membership grew to about one hundred and eighty (180) adults in regular attendance. The early meetings of the church were held in several facilities which included classrooms, a private residence, a public hall, a science laboratory, a mechanical workshop and a cinema theatre.

In May 1986, the church settled in a rented scout hall – the Baden Powell Memorial Hall – which became its home for the next ten years.

During this ten-year period, the membership rose to over 4,000. This period also saw aggressive missionary church planting activities with local assemblies established in almost all the major towns and cities of Ghana. Several other churches were also planted in cities in Europe and the United States.

The first congregation which was established in February 1984, now designated as the Christ Temple Assembly, has directly planted over forty other churches out of the original congregation in the Accra - Tema metropolis of Ghana alone.

Pastor Mensa Otabil who has attained national status as a bible teacher compared the growth of the church to how Jesus Christ used five loaves of bread and two fishes to feed 5,000 people.

“God can take little things and do great things with them”, he said and explained it is “humbling to see the church have an impact the world over.

He revealed construction has been ongoing as assured the congregation, next year’s celebration will be held at a different venue.

—myjoyonline