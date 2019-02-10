2 hours ago | Headlines Willy Roi Of Zylofon Media Reported Dead By Kobina Makuom The death is reported of Willy Roi, the Legendary Ghanaian music producer.Uncle Willy Roi until his death was very passionate about the creative arts industry and often made controversial submissions on the music industry.He was the Head of Arts Club and was in charge of discovering talents for Zylofon Media.More details coming soon...
