NDC Polls: Action Youth for John Mahama descends heavily on Ofosu Ampofo

A group calling itself, Action Youth for John Mahama (AYFJM) in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has descended heavily on Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who is aspiring to be the party's National Chairman for resorting to maligning his opponents in order to be victorious.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled its National Delegates Congress for November 17, 2018, at the Trade Fair Center.

Even before the first vote would be cast, party chiefs are already trading accusations at each other.

So far 66 people are vying for various national executive positions on Saturday.

For the National Chairman, former Attorney-General, Betty Mould Iddrisu is battling the seat with party giants such as Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Danny Annang and Dan Abodakpi, a former Minister of Trade and Industry.

The Chairmanship race is heating up barring any last-minute as the supporters of Huudu Yahaya take on Ofosu Ampofo, the 2016 elections director.

Below is the full statement

OFOSU AMPOFO MUST STOP MALIGNING OTHER CONTESTANTS - ACTION YOUTH FOR JM

It has come to our attention that Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, a Vice Chairman who doubled as our party's Director of Elections ahead of the 2016 general elections has resorted to maligning his opponents in order that he could win the votes of delegates in the upcoming National Delegates Congress.

While addressing delegates, the Election Director whose negligence and betrayal cost the party a fair hearing when an attempt was made to challenge the 2016 election results presented to the EC by his NPP friends stated that Mr. Huudu Yahaya should not be voted because he and our next President, H.E John Mahama are both Northerners though not from the same ethnic extraction.

On the candidature of Mr. Dan Abodakpi, he stated that he is an old thief, crook and a fraudster whom when voted for would affect the image of the party because he was jailed for embezzling 2.73billion cedis.

As if this was not enough, he proceeded to malign Madam Betty Mould Iddrisu claiming she caused our defeat because of her role in the Wayome saga which today has given Martin Amidu a job under this grossly incompetent government. He did not end there, he proceeded to label all of his opponents as being anti-JM including Mr. Danny Annang who he alleged is being sponsored by Prof. Joshua Alabi because of the latter's quest to become flagbearer.

Interestingly, his only claim to being the best man for the job is that he is younger than all of his opponents.

We wish to inform him that over our dead bodies would we watch on for him to use his ill gotten wealth to buy his way into the office of National Chairman. Perhaps he has all of a sudden forgotten the hatred he had for our candidate just because he lost his ministerial job.

We are in possession of recorded phone conversations between him and one of the Deputy Electoral Commissioners _(name withheld)_ in which he, Ampofo personally said our candidate should "...call his family and friends to watch over the election results for him..." and not he Ampofo. This happened at the critical hour during that election when the EC's system was hacked and the figures begun looking bad for the NDC.

Knowing what he had done, Mr. Ampofo who today is seeking to occupy a position bigger than he can handle commented that "...Mahama is losing because of his own doing..." and further stated that his presence in the Strong Room of the EC as the NDC's Election Director was not going to change the outcome of that election.

It is important for us to state clearly that our premature acceptance of defeat was because Mr. Ampofo refused to collate the election results which could have been the basis upon which the NDC could challenge the credibility of the constituency by constituency results presented by the NPP for declaration.

Today, the shameless Elections Director goes round constituencies with a fictitious comb-binded document claiming it is the summary of the election results collated by the party which is a big lie.

It is further important to mention that the Electoral Commission itself is unable to gazette that results because of difficulties in validation.

On our part, we have asked for a forensic audit to be carried out to ascertain how the ECs own system was hijacked. All these would have been needless if Mr. Ofosu Ampofo had spent the monies given him to empower all our Regional, Constituency and Branch Level Election Directors rather than using this money now as means of ascension to the reputable office of National Chairman.

We wish to tell him that election 2020 is a make or break for our our lives and we cannot sit aloof and allow him take us through another embarrassment. To this end, if Mr. Huudu Yahaya is the only candidate whose integrity and competence are unchallenged, then we stand to DECLARE OUR FULL SUPPORT FOR MR. HUUDU YAHAYA.

We also wish to inform him that we value our candidate so much and Ghanaians equally need him to rescue them from the wickedness of this super-incompetent government therefore we would not relent in our efforts to boot him and his ilk of opportunists out of the front line and we will not also allow him or any other person to selfishly run the party aground.

Signed!

Osei Kwame Wise

National Coordinator (Action Youth for JM)

Ernesto A. Jacob Baba

Operations Director- In charge Of Communication

Tel: 0241800601

Source: Daniel Kaku