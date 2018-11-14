Women In PR Ghana Partners Global Women In PR To Provide Support For Women Working In PR

November 12, 2018, Accra - Women in Public Relations Ghana, an Accra-based professional network for women in Public Relations and Communications is excited to announce its affiliation with London based global women networking group - Global Women in Public Relations.

The partnership is aimed at connecting and supporting female PR talents globally to succeed in reaching senior positions and leadership in the PR and Communications industry.

Both organisations are aware of the challenges women face most especially in relation to their inability to attain senior positions although they dominate the industry and seek to address these challenges to ensure that women are given fair representation and opportunities in the boardroom.

This belief is very much in line with the­­­­ objectives of Women in PR Ghana hence the decision to collaborate with Global Women in PR to give women the needed assistance through seminars, workshops, networking events, mentorships. It would also establish an international network of female PR practitioners who aspire to attain senior levels to be part of a global women community.

Angela Oakes, Co-Founder and Joint President, GWPR comments “We are delighted to welcome Women in PR Ghana as an affiliate group to GWPR (Global Women in PR); a global organisation connecting senior PR women around the world. Ghana is no different to other countries around the world in that PR is an industry that is predominantly female; yet the reality is that men occupy most seats at the boardroom table.”

“Our goal is to help, encourage and inspire women to take leadership roles in the PR and communications profession. GWPR is developing a global community made up of networking groups and individuals actively working together to make the changes that are needed to shape the PR industry for the future” she added.

Founder of Women in PR Ghana, Faith Senam Ocloo remarks “Women in PR Ghana is pleased to be affiliated to GWPR to expand our network and opportunities globally. This is a significant achievement for us as a growing organisation with aspiration to be the leading organization in Ghana and beyond that advocates for women and professionalism in PR practice. This will go a long way to boost our abilities and offerings as an organisation.”

About Women in PR Ghana

Women in PR Ghana is a not-for-profit networking platform that seeks to bring all women in the Public Relations, Communications, media and other related fields under one umbrella to network, share ideas and create opportunities for career advancement, mentorship and leadership. Currently, Women in PR Ghana has successfully organized two major Summits and networking events that has reached over 500 participants targeting entry to senior level PR women as well as students.

About Global Women in Public Relations

GWPR is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting female talent in the PR industry. A global organisation for senior women in PR made up of networking groups and individuals around the world; offering cross-border support, information on best practice and networking events.