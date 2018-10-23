NDC Professionals Forum International Congratulates NDC USA For A Successful Elections

The NDC Professionals forum International has congratulated NDC USA for electing its first female chairperson Vivian Dadzie, in what the group says is a “successful, credible and a peaceful election” on Saturday 20th October 2018 in Atlanta Georgia.

The forum also congratulated elected Vice Chairman John Duah, Secretary Steve Dei, and Deputy Secretary Mr. Pius Opoku for a hard-fought victory.

A statement from the Director of International Relations for the Forum, Mr. Arnold Appiah said “…we share in the success of your elections and wishes to partner with you by standing side by side and share ideas and also implement programs that will inure to the success of the NDC come 2020 in the general elections and beyond”.

“As a forum we will avail to you every resource at our disposal to ensure it propels your team to help bring back the NDC to power in 2020”, the statement said.

The NDC Professionals Forum is a registered voluntary organization of Doctors, Lawyers Engineers Professors Lectures Accountants, Auditors, Bankers, Professional Teachers & Nurses, Pharmacist Security Experts Diplomats ICT experts Political Scientists, Economist Trade Unionist Indigenous business people, among others. The forum seeks to mainstream the untapped potentials of professionals who are social democrats in the formulation and implementation of Social democratic principles and policies in Ghana.