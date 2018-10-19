W/R; First annual development industry standards conference held.

Western Region Coastal Foundation "WRCF" in conjunction with the National Board for Professional and Technical Examination "NAPBTEX" organized a 2-day National Industrial Standards conference at Takoradi of the western region with the theme " *Developing Skills and Standards for Industry*" .

The 2-day conference which ended on October 18, 2018 seeks to adroit the skills and capacity gaps in the extractive and manufacturing industry and focusing on identifying improvement in bridging the gap between the supply of skills and demand for skilled workers on a required standards.

The conference covered modules on industries including Oil and Gas, Telecom, Construction, Manufacturing and Services, facing a real challenge in Ghana in terms of relevant requisite skills for Ghanaians to participate fully in employment.

Speaking at the beginning of the 2-day conference in Takoradi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Western Region Coastal Foundation, Mr Matthew Armah indicated that the foundation is founded by the UKaid with a keen interest in creating platform for discussing issues on socio-economic development within the 6 coastal district in the western region to articulate and function out solutions that are locally informed.

Addressing the dignitaries and stakeholders at maiden conference , the western regional deputy minister Hon Eugenia Gifty kusi said, the modernization of skills training is essential for Ghanaians to acquire the requisite competencies to participate in the value chain of industry.

She stated the ineffective relationships between industry, Government TVET implementers and technical institutions has resulted in a situation where there is an agreement on required standards and limited industry engagement leading to skills mismatch between institutions.

Meanwhile the Government of Ghana recognizes Science, Technology and Technical skills rule industry where major revision of the curricula of Technical and Vocational Education Training schools are underway to make the institutions relevant to the needs of Ghana's changing economy.

According to the former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, there is a 5-year strategic plan for Technical and Vocational Examination Training that will results in the setting up a TVET service and TVET council and a dedicated division of the education service for Technical and Vocational Education.