Bryan Kwabena Osei Baah Memorial Foundation launches community outreach with support to Atibie CHPS Compound

The Bryan Kwabena Osei Baah Memorial Foundation, established in March 2026 in collaboration with Plateau lodge 89 (Glog), has officially begun its charitable mission with a significant donation to the Atibie CHPS Compound, marking its first major step in delivering community-focused impact.

Guided by a vision rooted in compassion and social responsibility, the Foundation aims to support vulnerable groups through healthcare, education, and community development initiatives.

Its maiden outreach saw members of Plateau lodge 89 (Glog), led by Worshipful Master WBro Bernard Kwaku Baah Jnr and Master Elect Bro John Otchere Darko, present essential items to the facility to enhance basic healthcare delivery.

Speaking during the presentation, WBro Bernard Kwaku Baah Jnr emphasized the importance of supporting grassroots health institutions. “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to improving lives at the community level. We recognize the critical role CHPS compounds play, and we are determined to contribute meaningfully to their growth and effectiveness,” he said.

The gesture was warmly received by staff and residents, who described the support as timely and impactful. Nurse-in-Charge of the facility, Miss Priscilla Laryeah, expressed appreciation for the intervention but highlighted pressing challenges facing the facility.

“We are grateful for this support, which will go a long way to improve our work. However, we urgently need renovation of the structure, a functional washroom, a vaccine refrigerator for proper storage of immunizations, and complete rewiring to ensure safety,” she noted.

In response, the Worshipful Master assured the facility of continued assistance. “We have taken note of these needs and will work closely with the Foundation to mobilize resources and address them. This is only the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at improving healthcare delivery here,” he assured.

The Foundation’s leadership underscored that this maiden donation represents the start of a broader mission to uplift underserved communities while honoring the life and legacy of Bryan Kwabena Osei Baah.

Bryan, born on May 13, 2008, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025 through cancer, at the age of 17. Despite his short life, he was remembered for his humility, resilience, and unwavering faith, especially during periods of prolonged illness. His strength and compassion left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Outlining its long-term goals, the Foundation stated that its vision is “to preserve Bryan’s legacy by restoring dignity, mobility, hope, and opportunity to vulnerable children, particularly those affected by osteosarcoma.” Its mission includes providing educational support, healthcare assistance, mentorship, and instituting an annual award for the best arts student at Mfantsipim School.

“With continued partnerships and goodwill, we are committed to bringing hope, dignity, and sustainable development to underserved communities,” a representative of the Foundation added.

The launch of this outreach signals the beginning of what stakeholders describe as a lasting legacy of service, driven by compassion and a deep commitment to humanity.