Peace Council Disclaims 'Anti-Amidu Comments'

The National Peace Council has dissociated itself from a comment attributed to its former Ashanti Region Chairman, Prof Seth Opuni Asiamah.

Prof Asiamah is alleged to have said that Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, was idling about at post and must “cough up salaries paid him” by the state.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Peace Council explains as follows:

“The four-year term of the Regional Peace Councils (RPCs) which were inaugurated in July 2014, had expired since August 2018. Letters had accordingly been sent to all RPC Members informing them about the expiration of their term. The expiration of the tenure of the RPCs occasioned the Request to the various institutions named in Act 818 to re-nominate their representations to the RPCs. The nominated New Council Members will be inaugurated soon after due process. Until then, the old Regional Peace Councils are defunct. Prof Seth Opuni Asiamah who the publication was attributed to, was the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Peace Council whose term ended in August 2018 as stated above. Prof Asiamah, therefore, spoke in his personal capacity as a former Chairman of the defunct Ashanti Regional Peace Council.”

The full release is published below.

RE: IDLE AMIDU MUST COUGH UP SALARIES PAID HIM — PEACE C'CIL CHAIR'

The attention of the National Peace Council has been drawn to a publication on Social Media found at http//kasapafmonline.com with the headline 'Idle Amidu must cough up salaries paid him — Peace C'cil Chair'. The said publication which appeared in some other social media platforms was attributed to Prof Seth Opuni Asiamah. The National Peace Council takes exceptions to the said publication and hereby officially respond as follows:

-The National Peace Council wishes to state that it is very mindful of its mandate as provided for in section 2 of Act 818, which is to "facilitate and develop the mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, resolution and to build sustainable peace in the country". The Council will remain focused on delivering on this mandate and will NOT be dragged into matters relating to complaints of lack of resources by public institutions.

- We want to state that the four year term of the Regional Peace Councils (RPCs) which were inaugurated in July 2014, had expired since August 2018. Letters, had accordingly been sent to all RPC Members informing them about the expiration of their term

- The expiration of the tenure of the RPCs occasioned the Request to the various institutions named in Act 818 to re-nominate their representations to the RPCs. The nominated New Council Members will be inaugurated soon after due process. Until then, the old Regional Peace Councils are defunct.

-Prof Seth Opuni Asiamah who the publication was attributed to, was the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Peace Council whose term ended in August 2018 as stated above. Prof Asiamah, therefore, spoke in his personal capacity as a former Chairman of the defunct Ashanti Regional Peace Council.

-The National Peace Council, hereby, dissociates itself from the comments in the publication attributed to Prof Seth Opuni Asimah and respectfully implore our media friends to enquire more into matters of such nature before associating individuals or groups to state institutions especially the Peace Council, which has a mandate to ensure sustainable peace in the country.

- We, hereby, assure the peoples of Ghana that the National Peace Council is focused on delivering on its mandate and will remain fair and neutral in discharging this onerous responsibility.

Thank you

[signed]

George Amoh,

Ag Executive secretary

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]