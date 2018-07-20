NADMO Urges Residents Around River Banks To Relocate

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) branch of the Eastern Region has urged residents living along river banks of river Birim in the kwaebibirem and Birim Central Municipalities to relocate to higher grounds.

According to the Press conference signed by the Public Relations officer of the Eastern Region NADMO Selassie Desewu, residents needs to relocate as soon as possible because of the rising level of the River Birim.

“The Eastern Regional Secretariat of NADMO wish to inform the general public especially those living along the banks of river Birim in the Kwaebibirem and Birim Central Municipalities to relocate to higher grounds as a result of the rising level of the Water”, the opening paragraph of the press release read.

The release goes on to explain that persistent rainfall from the 13th of July to 15th July, 2018 has affected a total of two thousand two hundred and twenty - eight (2,228) persons in five communities. Communities like Asunafo, Abomosu, Amonom, Nkurakan - Mampong and Osenase - Krobo in the Atiwa district in Eastern region all being affected.

Also New Jejeti, a community in Atiwa district was affected by flood on the 13th July, 2018 displacing a total of Seventy - Seven (77) persons.

The Eastern Region NADMO says this development is as a result of the overflow of excess volume of Water from five main rivers, Jejeti, Sea, Tatia, Akukuo, and Birim cutting off roads linking the Asunafo and Abomosu communities to the district capital Kwabeng.

Large acre of un-estimated farm lands with cash and food crops, cocoa, maize, cassava have been inundated by rising water level.

Critical infrastructure severely affected by both flood and rainstorm disasters were the New Jejeti Health Center likewise the School Feeding Program Kitchen. At the Health Centre, appreciable quantities of items like Mattress, over five thousand pieces of folders and essential drugs were touched by flood waters which also destroyed personal properties belonging to staff occupying the bungalow.

Currently in the region is a five man search and rescue team from the NADMO Headquarters who are stationed at Asunafo and assisting in transporting people from Asunafo to Abomosu and back.

Residents of the name areas expected to relocate are to do so immediately to avoid any disaster they may lead to loss of life and property.