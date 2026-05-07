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CLRL launches campaign to unlock nearly GHS400million in dormant bank funds

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Social News CLRL launches campaign to unlock nearly GHS400million in dormant bank funds
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Centre for Legitimacy and Rule of Law (CLRL) has officially launched as a non-partisan civil society organisation focused on promoting justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Ghana.

At its inaugural press conference, the group introduced its flagship 2026 advocacy campaign titled “Release the Unclaimed Funds,” which seeks to draw national attention to the growing stock of dormant and unclaimed money within the country’s banking system.

Citing data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request, CLRL said nearly GHS 400 million in unclaimed funds was being held by the Bank of Ghana as of October 2024. The funds, largely originating from dormant accounts, are believed to belong to deceased individuals or account holders whose families are unaware of their existence.

The organisation raised concerns that these funds remain idle without accruing interest, while many affected families continue to face financial hardship. It argued that proper access to the money could help ease poverty, support small businesses, and improve livelihoods.

CLRL identified several factors contributing to the situation, including low public awareness, strict banking confidentiality rules, weak enforcement of inheritance laws, and administrative bottlenecks that prevent rightful beneficiaries from claiming the funds.

To address the issue, the group is proposing reforms such as requiring banks to actively trace next of kin before classifying accounts as dormant, mandating account holders to register multiple beneficiaries, establishing a central publicly accessible database for dormant accounts, and strengthening regulatory oversight by the Bank of Ghana.

CLRL also announced plans to petition key institutions, including the Bank of Ghana, Parliament, and the Office of the Attorney General, to push for urgent action on the proposed reforms.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Director of CLRL said unlocking the funds would restore dignity to affected families and ensure that financial resources are directed to their rightful owners rather than being left inaccessible indefinitely.

The organisation further called on the media, civil society groups, and the public to support the campaign and help drive meaningful policy change.

DOWNLOAD PDF: [57202622859-ptkvn0y442-press-statement-by-the-centre-for-justice-and-rule-of-law-to-announce-its-formal-inauguration.pdf]

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