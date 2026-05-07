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Deputy Minister explores transport, cultural and investment partnerships during China visit

By Kwaku Antwi-Otoo || Contributor
Travel & Tourism Deputy Minister explores transport, cultural and investment partnerships during China visit
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has led a high-level Ghanaian delegation to China as part of government efforts to modernise public transport, expand the national fleet, and introduce more environmentally friendly vehicles into the country’s transport system.

Beyond transport discussions, the visit also extended into tourism, arts, and cultural cooperation, reflecting a broader push to deepen bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

As part of the itinerary, the Deputy Minister visited the International Culture Center and the Hand In Hand International Culture Exchange Fund to explore potential collaboration and seek support from the Chinese government.

Established in 2011, the centre focuses on international cultural exchange and project cooperation. Over the years, it has built extensive global partnerships, including supporting thousands of senior officials from more than 150 countries through training programmes linked to China’s National Defence University. It has also worked with leading Chinese institutions such as Tsinghua University and established major international cooperation platforms in Beijing, including centres dedicated to global engagement, consultation, and client support.

The organisation also maintains broad domestic collaboration with key Chinese state agencies and research bodies, supporting industrial investment research, digital fiscal development studies, and policy advisory work.

It operates an investment database covering more than 4,000 enterprises, designed to support regional investment promotion and economic cooperation initiatives.

Internationally, the centre has facilitated delegation visits to more than 20 countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and hosted over 2,000 delegations involving more than 33,000 participants from over 60 countries. It has also organised thousands of cultural, academic, political, and scientific forums, exhibitions, and exchange programmes.

Through its publishing and media arms, the centre has distributed thousands of books and audio visual materials aimed at promoting cultural exchange. It also supports global artistic tours, educational exchange programmes, student mobility initiatives, teacher training, and joint academic partnerships with institutions worldwide.

In the area of science and technology, the centre organises forums and innovation platforms that bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to encourage knowledge sharing and support technological advancement. It also undertakes public welfare initiatives, including cultural donations, educational support for disadvantaged communities, and volunteer-based outreach programmes.

During the visit, Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also Member of Parliament for Jomoro, and members of the Ghanaian delegation, together with officials from the Ghana Embassy in Beijing, engaged with the centre to explore areas of possible cooperation.

Officials of the International Culture Center and Hand In Hand International Culture Exchange Fund assured the delegation of their willingness to support Ghana in the identified areas of collaboration.

Madam Affo-Toffey also made a request for the provision of vehicles to support government operations in Ghana.

A representative of the Ghana Embassy in Beijing, Seth Agyenim Boateng, indicated that he would follow up on the request with the relevant Chinese authorities.

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