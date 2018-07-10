NPP-Finland Congratulates All Delegates For The Successful And Incident-Free Conference

No matter how we wish to express it, no matter how we wish to demonstrate it, no matter how we wish to state it, there is no beautiful way other than A THANK YOU, to you our delegates for your time, resources, energy and great sense of voluntary spirit to be part of such a successful party conference!... “YƐ da mo ase ahenewa”!

Millions of Ghanaians were delighted to see President Akuffo-Addo, our party elders, former President J. A. Kuffour, and other important personalities in the party gracing the occasion to the admiration of all, including other political parties and even our bitterest political opponents.

The organizers and delegates of this year's conference have elevated the standards further higher. NPP are indeed pacesetters in Ghanaian politics.

The candidates presented themselves well; we congratulate the winners, and to the "losers" we say better luck next time. Kudos to the delegates; they have done a yeoman's job electing the team to lead the party. At the end of the day, we are all the winners.

NPP-Finland do not have enough words to show how much we appreciate everybody for exhibiting the high standards before, during and after the conference.

We in NPP-Finland believe the new leadership would step up the efforts to help win a second term for President Akuffo-Addo and help prepare the grounds to keep our party in power beyond 2020 to bring prosperity to Ghanaians and move forward the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

We also believe the new new administration would keep alive the collaborative relationship between the party headquarters and the external branches.

The Communication Team

NPP-Finland

Helsinki