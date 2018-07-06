Outer Space, Peace and  Fulani  Herdsmen

Nigeria has spent millions of Dollars acquiring Satellites under the aegis of the National Space Research and Development Agency( NASDRA) but how have these satellites been deployed bearing in mind the security situation in Nigeria? On Pages 39 to 43 of the Book, titled, Nigerias Space Journey(NSJ) by Adigun Abiodun we learn how satellites can be used for building Peace in Africa. On page 42 Adigun particularly writes on the Herdsmen problem in Nigeria. He states”. … by using the capabilities of earth observation satellites, appropriate and regulated solutions can be found for the herdsmen and the communities concerned. In the case of Nigeria, for example, both the federal and state governments should work together and use satellite acquired data to generate maps of land use practices within their jurisdictions. Such Maps should be used to regulate pastoral activities within these jurisdictions……”

Well I think the Book, NSJ which is borne out of about 40 years working in the Space industry should perhaps have been titled” Trials and Travails of a Space Technocrat: The Nigerian Experience” because it is in a large part about a Nigerian returning home with good intentions,frustrated along the way and having his programmes or ideas hijacked.

This is a Book to be read by all the leaders of the political parties. NSJ is not a Book as could be expected of a Nigerian attempt to land on the Moon or even on Planet Mars. it is about how Space science and technology can affect the life of the common man for good and for prosperity.

DR Adigun Abiodun served as the Chairman of the United Nations Committteee on the peaceful use of Outerspace.He is the founder of the Africa Space Foundation.