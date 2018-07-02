The Youth Should Learn To Appreciate The Significance Of Ghana's Republic Day

Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff on Sunday said, Ghana's youth must be trained to appreciate the significance of celebrating Republic Day and change the trend of celebration from partying to focusing on Nationalism and Volunteerism.

She said the youth in every country, were the trustees of prosperity and that every nation prayed for the development of its youth.

Mrs Osei-Opare was addressing members of the National Cadet Corps at a parade organised to celebrate the Republic Day in Accra.

The parade, which was on the theme: 'United Youth, A tool to move Ghana Beyond Aid,' brought together about 8000 cadet corps from the various schools across the 10 regions.

She said the joy of celebrating the day with cadet corps was to see a more united youth who would project the vision of Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move Ghana beyond aid.

Mrs Osei-Opare said, Ghanaians must unite and bury their differences in order to ensure effective collaboration towards nation building, adding that, 'Ghana is all we have and there is no place like Ghana in the world.'

She encouraged the country's youth to push the Ghana beyond Aid agenda through active participation in the agricultural, education and industrialization sectors, adding, 'Invest your time in activities that promotes socio-economic growth to build Ghana.'

The Chief of Staff noted that prominence and recognition of the Republic Day in Ghana was incumbent on the youth's active participation through the involvement of associations and groups representing the country's youth.

She said there was the need for Ghana's youth to realise their potential and empower themselves to take full control over the affairs of the nation and was also imperative that they championed the celebration of the day Ghana gained absolute political sovereignty.

Mrs Osei-Opare assured them of government's continued support for the youth to help promote the spirit of Nationalism and Volunteerism and urged them to ensure that the national flag colours of Red, Yellow and Green with the black star was as visible asit could be.

Mr Nicholas Nii Tettey Amartefio, National Coordinator of the National Cadet Corps appealed to government to support their activities and make the Republic Day not only the senior citizens day but also a patriotic, volunteerism and nationalism day for the youth to understand the positive values of the day.