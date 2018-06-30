Minority Consoles Amissah-Arthur's Family

modernghana logo

The opposition of National Democratic Congress' minority members of parliament led by Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak paid a visit to the family of the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who died in Accra this morning.

The sudden death of the former vice president compelled the Minority members to take time out of their schedule and visit his house to express their condolences to the family.

Some of NDC's senior family were also there to console the bereaved family. They included Sylvester Mensah, one of the party’s presidential hopefuls; Mr Kwesi Ahwoi, NDC member; Seth Terkper, former finance minister; Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, former Attorney General; Dr Alfred Oke Vanderpuije, former Accra mayor; Kweku Boahene, a member of the NDC communication team and Alhaji Collins Dauda, water resources minister. Photos by Gershion Mortey

