We Will Maintain You- NDC Delegates Assure Secretary

Left with two days to the National Democratic Congress’ constituency elections and campaign has heightened in the various constituencies among the candidates.

However, the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency Secretary Mr. Matthew Ayeh is having a smooth way to victory as the delegates assure him of maintaining his position.

The delegates say, they are going to choose and maintain leaders who are strong and can match their opposition head-on, that is why Mr. Ayeh will be maintained.

This assurance was giving to Mr. Matthew Ayeh when this reporter spoke to delegates ahead of the constituency elections which comes on Saturday 23rd June, 2018, about who the delegates believe can work for the fortunes of the party in the constituency.

Constituencies such as Prestea Huni-Valley has for the years been an area where any political party which strategizes well can win, thus the elections of the executives would be an important exercise for the party to choose those who can lead the party to win the constituency in the 2020 general elections.

As a result of this, there has been many talks among the delegates to produce or maintain some of the “vibrant” executives who have campaigned and helped the party in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the last elections which saw their candidates becoming victorious.

Speaking to a Community 4 branch chairman Kwame Turkson, he told this reporter that “we the delegates know who can lead us and it is clear some will maintain their positions whiles others may lose.”

Mr. Turkson said, the one he and other delegates have decided to maintain has a track record since he assumed office as executive member in the NDC party in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency.

The secretary of the constituency is pillar of the party and must be maintained, according to him.

“The Secretary Mr. Matthew Ayeh is a pillar of the party now. This guy is strong, has good communication skills and able to face the NPP here head-on. Those competing him will easily be ran over by the opposition. They all shelved when there were hard times in the party 2014” He said.

On his part, the Himan Branch secretary of the NDC Benjamin Ayensu wished the secretary should have contested unopposed. But was quick to add that, that is the beauty of democracy in the NDC so it is their right to contest for that position though they know they will not win.

“I do not see the actual motivation that made them contest, knowing that the guy in the last elections nearly lost his live when working for the party to win and that we are looking for such committed people” he told this reporter.

Mr. Ayensu said, he knows the plan some of the contestants have and all the lies peddled against some candidates but that will not wash.

He stated that “going into this election, you say what you think you can do but not to tarnish the reputation of your friend. I believe these lies will not work against some executives so they should keep quiet.”

He mentioned that, the delegates are ready for Saturday 23rd June 2018 to endorse executives who have not disappointed in the times of need which Mr. Ayeh is one and add few new trusted ones to drive the Prestea Huni-Valley NDC forward.

Delegates expected to be at the venue at Bogoso Saturday to choose 15 executives out of the 43 candidates are 1791 drawn from 9 wards.