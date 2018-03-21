Methodist Church To Create More Dioceses

The Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church will create about 250 Circuits to enhance the effective propagation of the gospel.

The Northern Accra Diocese will be opened by the end of September this year as part of the Diocesan expansion programme.

The Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Diocesan Bishop of Accra disclosed this at the opening of a three-day Wesleyan outreach Convention at Madina.

The convention which forms part of activities marking the 180th anniversary celebration of the diocese is on the theme 'Jesus Keep Me Near The Cross'.

Some of the activities planned for the celebration include; symposium, inter-circuit debate, and homecoming.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey said the church established many years ago had transformed many lives.

He tasked religious leaders to refrain from all forms of negative tendencies that may bring the clergy into disrepute.

On the free Senior-High School policy, Rt. Rev. Osabutey called on Ghanaians to accept to work together with the government to make it a success.

He said it was important because of the enormous benefits the country stood to gain through the development of her human capital.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey indicated that the implementation of the policy had opened the door of opportunity to many a student from poor homes who otherwise could not have received senior-high school education.

He advised parents to take advantage of the intervention to put all their children in school.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey called for more police visibility check-points to help combat armed robbery which was gaining grounds in the country. GNA