Winner Takes All Governance System Not Suitable For Ghana - Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga

The Founder of the Action People’s Congress [APC] Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has expressed his dislike for the winner takes all system of governance adopted by Ghana as a means of constitutional rule.

The system according to Dr. Ayariga does not suit the Ghanaian political climate as it is not the best system to help in the fight against corruption but rather making corruption rife among politicians especially the ruling party.

Dr. Ayariga made these assertions during a media session with a cross section of the media at his Party’s office in Accra and added that the winner takes all syndrome makes party members to perceive that once their party is in power they must make money at any cost

This is because party members are seen flooded at offices and residences of government appointees demanding for financial and other kinds of assistances which are hard to be fulfilled by these appointees without stealing from the public coffers.

The salary of government appointees is not enough to cater for the kind of problems been brought before them by their party members and failure to help on the part of these top men and women also puts them into big troubles before these party members.

Dr. Ayariga indicated that we the citizens are those encouraging the politicians especially those appointed by the President to serve to be corrupt. Fighting corruption therefore is not only the preserve of the government but we all have different roles to play to ensure we eradicate the canker

Irrespective of our political affiliations, Dr. Ayariga urged that we all have to work collectively to ensure Ghana works again because from the way things are going if not tackled effectively, the future looks very gloomy for our dear nation.

The APC leader was of the opinion that an all-inclusive system of governance is the best and suitable system that befits Ghana’s political status which can help in the fight against corruption in the country

He also condemned the statement made by the former Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije, that that the NDC when voted into power in 2020, will free Mr. Abuga Pele, who had been sentenced to six years imprisonment for causing financial lost to the state

Dr. Ayariga described his statement as a loose talk simply because it was the same NDC that started the prosecution of Mr. Abuga Pele in 2014. Where was Mr. Nii Lante during that time? Dr. Ayariga asks?

He called for the interrogation and proper investigation of the former Youth and Sports Minister to ascertain whether he has one way or the other ever assisted people to engage in corruption.

Corruption, Dr. Ayariga added needs to be fought collectively by the citizenry and not to be condoned as in the case of Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije.

On the recent increase in armed robbery cases in the country, Dr. Ayariga noted that they are occurring due to several reasons amongst which he mentioned economic hardships and unemployment as well as lack of proper background checks before enlisting people into the police service and other security services.

Party foot soldiers are recruited into the police service without adequate background check simply because they have been promised to be given jobs, a problem he attributed not only to the current NPP government but to all the 4th republican governments.

On whether the Inspector General of Police [IGP] Mr. Asante Appeatu should resign from his post, the APC Founder has a different view. He said the IGP must not resign because this problem which is huge than the IGP started long before this current IGP’s term.

The IGP and the Police should come up with stringent and aggressive measures to make sure these armed robbery activists who are causing problems with impunity are crashed and dealt with seriously

Dr. Hassan Ayariga noted that it is time Ghanaians realized that it is not only the NPP and the NDC that have better presidential candidates. There are credible and better candidates in the other political parties and Dr. Hassan Ayariga is one of them.

Economic management Dr. Ayariga explained is not for professors, doctors, lawyers and communicators but it is the preserve of corporate managers such as himself who can propose better and effective ideas and leadership styles for the better transformation of Ghana

‘’ I will resign if I fail to transform Ghana within two years if given the nod as the leader of Ghana’’ he emphasized.