Generational Thinkers

My sound sleep was interrupted with the deafening sounds of firecrackers, it was no surprise to me because it a tradition many observe when the clock usher us into new year. My pillow became my companion when sleep eluded me.

My mind couldn't help me as it begins to analyze issues that happened in 2017 and my resolutions for the coming months. I kept on pondering till my mind refer me to a book a read some years back on how to build sound financial status.

I know many of you out there have probably started making resolution just like me. The question I would like to ask my readers is, How many of your resolutions in 2017 was achieved? And have you sat down to take a retrospective look of why you did not achieve certain resolutions or targets you set for your self?

Successful people in the world today are not arm chair professors, we now live in world where smartness and pragmatism is important than strength. We live in world where attitude is respected than Degree. We live in the world where PATIENCE is more than silver and gold. But on the contrary the youth of today is heavily saturated in trivial and frivolous activities thinking that is the best way to be successful in life. Is common to see people hopping from church to church, shrine to shrine looking for a life partners,whiles others confine their selves in holy places for a financial miracle

Pastors and fetish priest don't have the powers to make you a wife material or responsible husband. For a man to take you to the alter, it means that man is highly comfortable with your attitude. Majority of men seeks for women who will add value to their lives financially, socially and religiously and vice versa.

Recently, a former world best footballer won an election in Liberia, He made several attempts to clinch to that position to no avail. He was hit with criticism that could have broken his spin. But he was resilient in his persue, the topical issue raised against him was his low educational background. He didn't sit aloof but rather made education as part of his resolutions, today he is not only a president but a proud MBA holder.

My brothers and Sister, how many of us have given attention to comments from our critics. Criticism should not be treated as trash. Even the trash in our dustbins can be recycle. Make 2018 year of reflection of your past and how best you can improve it.

I challenge anybody reading this piece today, if you want to buy your dream house in 2019 you sow the seed in 2018. Start a prudent financial savings today and you will be amazed how your 2019 will look like. If you want be called Mr or Mrs next year start it now. Stop changing partners like pampers and make sure you brighten the corner where you find your self now.

Successful people plan. If you don't plan you are not part of people who think. Be a generational thinker today. And stop wallowing in quagmire of illusion thinking RESOLUTIONS are mere wishes. Resolutions that are achieved are back with PLANS, EFFORT AND DISCIPLINE.

Thank You.

Wish You Happy New Year