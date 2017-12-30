The Principles Of The Revolution And The NDC Of Today

It appears now than before that more and more party faithful have realised that there is the need to reorganise the National Democratic Congress (NDC) around the core principles of the Revolution- probity, integrity, accountability and social justice, that gave birth to the party some 25 years ago!

As to what accounts for this realisation and why those who over the years ignored the values of the revolution and the need for remanding ourselves of where we came from, making a case now for its commemoration, is a debate we should reserve for another day.

Notwithstanding this, it is important to acknowledge the resolves and tenacities of all those who have held onto the spirits of the revolution(s) to this day. It is equally important to appreciate the acknowledgement of comrades who fell along the way to come to the realisation that the values on which the National Democratic Congress was founded are not negotiable, they are the watchwords we should always remind ourselves of in whatever task we carry out.

They are values if well nurtured and respected by all could make the party an indomitable political force in our democratic discourse and making a case for greater national development.“Political life is nothing without ideals but ideals are empty if they don’t relate to real possibilities”. This point must be re-emphasised all the time! The real possibilities for the mass grassroot was what really informed the revolution.

The theme for this year’s commemoration of the 31stDecember Revolution, to be held in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, is “Uniting around the principles of Probity, Accountability and Social justice”. The theme is an important one but that should not be the stopping point of these values or principles. The practical applications of these principles to political responsibilities are fundamental and cardinal to our existence as a political party.

The NDC of today cannot be said to have lived up to the principles as envisaged in the revolution. Many within may not be comfortable with this single statement but that is the fact and the reality confronting as a political party and which must be cured through the effort of all who believe in the principles of the revolution around which the unity is being called. The revolution shall not die! The Revolution, irrespective of how you view it, gave hope to our countryGhana, and its institutions at the time.

Patriotisms, devotion and commitment were the virtues exhibited by men and women that eventually changed the course of our country. It was through the vision of Flt. Lt. Jerry Rawlings and the revolutionary movement that brought a clear departure from the abominable norms and disorders of our society at the time. J.J Rawlings, in fact, must be seen as the greatest national security assets that avert total collapse of the country Ghana.

The presence of Jerry Rawlings and the Revolutionary Movement that put a stop to all military coups in Ghana since then. This was so because, the uprisingswere not financed by stooges and their imperialist colonial masters. In fact, it was undertaken by men of conscience, principle and integrity who were passionate of correcting the economic disorders that were eating up our values and society at large at the time.

The economic conditions before the revolution were very much unbearable and have been described in some academic quarters as shambolic and beyond human endurance. In fact, the economic degradation that the country Ghana found itself in was due to the series of military takeovers and equally and importantly the incompetent quasi-democratic civilian regimes that were in control of the nation's affair at the time. Our industries were collapsed, progressive development projects were abandoned, the Judiciary was a failure, public institutions have all stopped function and in fact, about 90% of our road networks were not motorable. It took, sometimes, about 4 days to travel from Accra through Kumasi to Min in the Brong-Ahafo region.

Today, at least we should all be happy and hopeful for now, that those who sought to distant themselves from the Revolution are now making a case for uniting the party around the spirits and values of the same. The opposition to the revolution was and still very much aware of its achievementsand in fact, became scared of its continuous celebration and remembrance; and so, outlawed it as a public holiday. Why? Because showing evidences of the state of affairs of Ghana before and after on each commemoration day of the Revolution will keep the opposition to it perpetually where they belong.

But one thing remains cardinal and important, that 'the evolution of contemporary viable democracy in Ghana today was based on the struggles by ordinary people led by Flt Lt J. J. Rawlings for political space and voice, initially on a non-partisan basis under the PNDC, and subsequently, in a constitutional framework of multiparty democracy under a government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Constitutional democracy, thus emerged on the bedrock of commitment by ordinary people to work hard to produce the nation's wealth, to uphold truth, abhor corruption, and distribute the benefits of hard work equitably for the greater, social and economic wellbeing of all Ghanaians'.

As we commemorate the event, especially under a theme that resonates with fundamental principles of the revolution, let us all again cast our mind back and renew once again our commitment, dedication and patriotism to mother Ghana as envisaged in the spirit of both the June 4th and the 31st December revolutions. Importantly we must resolve throughall necessary means to curtail acts and omissions that undermine the foundation of the party.

Long Live Ghana

Long Live NDC

Long Live Founder J.J. Rawlings

Alexander Bediako

(Organiser, NDC UK & Ireland)