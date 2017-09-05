TOP STORIES
An Association In Distress
The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is trending, but for all the wrong reasons.
The jabs, punches and hooks are incessant. It's a real toxic cocktail out there, capable of causing very far reaching damage. This needs to be de-escalated immediately.
This has prompted my renewed call for a cessation to the wholesale vilification of the Association. Of course, let's criticise and make suggestions and recommendations that will lead to a stronger organisation. But for goodness sake, let us refrain from deliberately 'injuring' Association, all in the name of speaking our minds.
The chorus is getting louder and even more vicious.
There is a clear and present danger. The fault lines are deepening and widening by the day.
Following this very unfortunate and disturbing development, I've had people (both journalists and non journalists) asking me which camp I belong to in connection to the upcoming election (Friday, September 29).
And my honest answer is that: "I don’t belong to any CAMP, even though all those involved are people I know”. My interest, hope, vision and prayer is to see a strong Professional Association. One that will make all journalists aspire to join.
I left Journalism School some 30 years ago and joined the professional organization not long after that. As a result I’ve experienced the Association in action from the days of my senior colleagues, Edward Ameyibor, KabralBlay-Amihere, GiftyAffenyi-Dadzie, Ajoa Yeboah-Afari, Ransford Tetteh and now Roland Affail-Monney.
I served as the pioneer Press Centre Director from 1992 - 1995. Very challenging but exciting, and professionally rewarding assignment.
My recollection is that the administration(s) I was associated with did a great job.
"The lizard that jumped from a high Iroko tree to the ground said he would praise himself if no-one else did."
A strong and viable brand is a must. And moving forward, all hands will be needed on deck after the election.
My personal commitment is to help champion the revival of the Media XI. This is essential for networking, building relationships and health reasons of members of the GJA.
Being the last Technical Director of the Club I believe it is my responsibility to help revive it.
And as ever, I pray for divine guidance. God bless.
