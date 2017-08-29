TOP STORIES
For The Avoidance Of Doubt, This Particular Kofi Thompson Who Farms Cocoa And Writes, Has Never Borrowed GHC130,00 From The Venture Capital Trust Fund Before
Earlier this month, my dear sister Marian called me - out of concern for her brother - to find out whether or not I was the Kofi Thompson listed as key contact person for a company known as Concord Landscaping Limited, which apparently appeared on a list published in the Daily Graphic of companies said to be owing money to the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF).
Since I have never borrowed money from the VCTF before, naturally, I answered in the negative - but told her I would get to the bottom of the matter: because I did not want anyone in the world to think I was the Kofi Thompson said to be the key contact person for a company indebted to the VCTF, when in fact I had never actually borrowed any money from them before.
Apparently, three individuals were named as directors of Concord Landscaping Limited in the list published by the Daily Graphic: a Mr. Baba Ibrahim; a Mr. John Agbeko; and a Mr. Ernest Ababio. As it happens, earlier today, I spoke to the current VCTF loans recovery officer, a Mr. Bawa, who informed me that Concord Landscaping Limited had borrowed GHC130,000 from them in 2013 and had thus far not repaid it. Hmm, Ghana - eyeasem o.
Since I neither know the aforementioned directors of Concord Landscaping Limited nor have I ever had any dealings with their company, I have, perforce, to assume that the company's key contact person, the Kofi Thompson whose name appeared in the Daily Graphic publication of debtors of the VCTF is someone else who just happens to bear the same name as mine.
It had better be the case. For his own sake I do hope he is who he says he is and not someone impersonating me to fraudulently obtain a loan from the VCTF - for were the opposite to be true then he and his three sodden co-conspirators will end up in jail as sure as day follows night after their coming prosecutions. For their information, as a result of this abominable matter, I have already lost a member of a team I have put together to publish what will be a well-respected and authoritative voice in the Ghanaian media world - and an example to other media houses in this country of what ethical journalism anchored on centrism actually looks like.
Be that as it may, for the avoidance of doubt, I, Kofi Thompson of McCarthy Hill, a humble cocoa farmer and writer, have never dealt with Concord Landscaping Limited before in my entire life. Neither do I know any of the three named directors - Baba Ibrahim, John Agbeko and Enerst Ababio - nor at any material time have I ever joined them to borrow GHc130,000 from the VCTF in 2013 or on any other date. So l rest my case for now.
