Attempts By NPP Gov't To Create A Second Birthday For Ghana Is Unfortunate—Comrade Kofi Anaman
A 2016 campaign manager for Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Comrade Kofi Anaman has described the move by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to create a second birthday for Ghana is quite unfortunate.
In a statement issued on August 6, 2017 by the Campaign Manager and cited by Daniel Kaku said the Busia-Danquah family dislikes Dr Kwame Nkrumah henceforth trying to paint Nzemas black.
He therefore called on Nzemas to kick against the move by the currently government to delete Dr Kwame Nkrumah's name from Ghana's political history and replace by Dr J.B.Danquah.
Indisputably, "Dr Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana and not other person", he added.
Below is the full write-up by the NDC Campaign Manager;
Kofi Anaman writes....
The attempt by the NPP government to create a second birthday for Ghana is an attempt to reduce the role Nkrumah played in the struggle for Ghana's Independence.
As a result, every Nzema should remove party colors and join in to observe AWOZINLI (darkness). This will be a Remembrance Day of maltreatment to the people of Nzema by the Busia-Danquah family in the aftermath of the 28th February, 1966 coup d'etat that illegally removed Nkrumah from office. We should stand together in silent reflection to signify a profound tribute to the fallen.
We should pick a date to mourn and honor the hundreds of brave Nzemas who perished in the most painful and horrific chapter in our history.
We lack the power to rewind the clock or to bring back those who were murdered, tortured, raped, burnt to ashes... But *we do have* the power of remembrance, so we must honor the memory of those who lost their lives, to grieve their loss, and to cherish their names.
Additionally, we remain indebted to those who survived the torture, many of whom, despite unspeakable trauma, continue to recount their painful experiences.
Here are highlights of some of the bad treatment Nzemas went through after the 1966 coup:
1. The Busia-Danquah family deleted the name Nzema from the national economic and development plans.
2. Nzemas were haunted and tortured in their own backyards. As a result, many left their homes and families, fled to the Ivory Coast and never returned.
3. Mr. Ndede a.k.a Boye Moses, was stripped naked, put in a cage and dragged through the streets of Accra for hours.
4. Mame Nyaniba, the mother of Nkrumah who was blind was grossly mishandled and finally dumped in the streets of Sekondi/Takoradi. She was then found by a stranger who later brought her to Nkroful.
5. A security man from Nkroful who was in charge of the muddy house Nkrumah was born in was buried alive in that house because he refused to leave when soldiers ordered him to.
6. An illegal military barrack was created at Franza (located between Nkroful and Esiama) on the premise that, Nkrumah would return to his homeland. .. Those young soldiers beat up, tortured, raped girls and consistently harassed Nzemas.
7. Afrifa assembled Nzema chiefs and queens and mentally tortured them them for hours.
Folks, let's stand up for Nkrumah for he's all we have!!!
