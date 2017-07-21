TOP STORIES
High-Life Legend Papa Yankson passes on
By Kwamina Tandoh
Accra July 21, GNA - Veteran High-Life music legend, Paapa Yankson, passed on in the early hours of Friday, at age 73, at his Dansoman, in Accra.
Ms Victoria Yankson, his daughter, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the legend had been battling with illness for some time now.
She said: 'My father could not eat frequently and complained about his leg'.
At the 18th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, on April 8, many patrons became emotionally disturbed when he appeared to receive the Life Time Achievement Award because of his condition.
He was survived by a wife, Mary Yankson, and five children (two daughters and four sons).
Biography
According to information sourced online, Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson was born on June 22, 1944 at Winneba. His latent music flair was discovered at the funeral of a neighbour.
He landed his first music contract during his mother's funeral. And for more than 40 years, Paapa Yankson has produced music that has brought life to 'many dead souls.'
He has composed many hit songs, some of which have attracted national awards and nomination for awards. In 1997 his composition, 'Yaaba' won an award for Best Composition during the Komkomba Awards.
'Wiase Mu Nsem,' 'Show Your Love,' 'Wo Yere Anaa Wo Maame,' and 'Tena Menkyen are among his hit songs.
Paapa Yankson had more than 15 albums to his credit, thus attracting many young hiplife to feature him on their albums.
He was also instrumental in the projection of music bands into critical national acclaim; the Western Diamond Band, The Gold Nuggets Band and the Carousel Seven Band.
He also taught and performed in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire.
GNA
