Ghana Secondary Technical School North America Alumni Raises Fund For Alma Mater As It Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) Alumni Association of North America celebrates its 10th Anniversary and Annual Convention with a Fundraising Dinner Dance on Saturday, July 22, 2017, starting at 6:30 pm at the Marriott Fairview Park in Falls Church, Virginia, United States (US).
Attending the anniversary as a Special Guest is Commodore Steve Obimpeh (Rtd) of ’61 year group, former Navy Commander and Minister for Health and Agriculture in Ghana.
The current Headmaster of GSTS, Mr. Samuel K. Essel, will travel from Ghana to serve as a keynote speaker at the event. He would also tour a couple of US high schools including the Worcester Technical High School in Worcester, Massachusettes and the Brooklyn Technical High School in New York during his visit.
Wing Commander William K. Kekrebesi (Rtd) of ’71 year group, President of the GSTS Alumni Association (GAA), also will make a keynote address.
Money raised from the event will pay for critical infrastructure upgrades at GSTS, such as sanitation facility reconstruction and Dormitory restoration; Solar Electricity Project and Laboratory and workshop modernization.
This year’s event is themed “The Role of the GAA – Past, Present and the Future”.
GSTS is located in the coastal city of Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. As a high school known for science and engineering, this educational gem is critical to the economic, scientific, and technological future of Ghana.
Many of its alumni currently make the United States their home. Some own their businesses, while others can be found working in various disciplines and institutions such as NASA, hospitals, engineering firms, and several universities across the US.
About Ghana Secondary Technical School and US Alumni
As an old school – 108 years this year – it has not seen any major renovation in decades, and several of its infrastructures are on the brink of collapse. The evening of fundraising will help to stop this trend.
All alumni of GSTS and other schools, as well as members of the general public and the Ghanaian community, are cordially invited to this event.
The mission of the GSTS Alumni Association is to foster growth, academic and infrastructure development as well as student motivation at their alma mater; Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi.We are 501(c) (3)
The Ghana Secondary Technical School Alumni Association of the US is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization with exclusively charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes.
For more information regarding this dinner or to purchase tickets, please visit:
http://www.gstsnorthamerica.com/events/upcoming-events/ . Also, contact Tony Ashon via email at [email protected] .
Contact GAA
Contact: Tony Ashon
Organization: Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS)
Alumni Association of North America (GAA-NA)
Telephone: +1508-873-5378
Email Address: [email protected]
Website URL: www.gstsnorthamerica.com
Source: Ghana Secondary Technical School North America Alumni Association
