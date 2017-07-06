modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mentor Connect

Samuel Agyeman-Prempeh
19 minutes ago | Feature Article

Mentor Connect is an Offshoot of Role Model Africa designed to equip Young Africans with Mentors in their chosen field.

The platform is designed to provide an intensive and flexible mentoring approach to achieve objectives agreed upon by the Mentor and Mentee

The Mentee submits his or her expectations of a Mentor and the area in which the Mentee requires the tutelage of a mentor.

Mentor Connect pairs the Mentee with a Mentor with the requisite skills. For a minimum period of three months, the two (Mentor and Mentee), will engage in interactions and assignments via phone calls, emails, Skype and a mandatory physical meeting for Mentor - mentees within the same local context.

The platform is boundary - less and open to all persons who appreciate that 'one day with a great mentor is better than a 1000 years of deligient studies.'

Role Model Africa, the mother umbrella of Mentor Connect has over the years received testimonies from many beneficiaries who through the platform have made landmark improvements in their lives and businesses. The project has received mention on GTV (Ghana), Daily Graphic (Ghana), Daily Sun Newspaper (Nigeria) and Africa Rizing (An Offshoot of Voice of America).

For registration, please contact: www.inventsfoundation.com

You can as well call 0503183699/0503183650
Africa has Role Models
#MentorConnect
#RoleModelAfrica

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Samuel Agyeman-Prempeh

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Feature Article

TOP STORIES

Ghana’s Youngest MP Graduates From University With 2nd Class Upper

5 minutes ago

2017 Hajj: Between fare payment delay and time-frame

5 minutes ago

quot-img-1God will deliver those who believe in him

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line