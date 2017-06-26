TOP STORIES
West Blue, Customs Introduce e-Manifest
Gilbert Frimpong, Software Developer at West Blue Consulting taking participants through some of the e-Manifest system procedures
West Blue Consulting, in partnership with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has commenced the implementation of the e-Manifest system at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
The e-Manifest system, according to Ransford Mensah, Manager in-charge of training at West Blue Consulting, would allow customs officials to access advanced information on all cargo arriving in the country by air in real time.
He said it would allow authorised customs officials to log in and transact business without hindrance, stressing that the platform has been programmed to operate from end-to-end.
Until recently, customs officials had to shuttle from one airline operator to the other in search of such information.
Speaking at a recently held International Air Transport Association (IATA) Advance Cargo Information (ACI) workshop in Accra, Sector Commander of the Customs Division of the GRA, Theresa Kyei Asare, commented: “The e-Manifest system will simplify the process and make the clearing system faster. For example, if you are supposed to deliver the goods within 48 hours, with the electronic manifest, we will be able to deliver within 24 hours or even at a shorter time.”
She stressed that the e-Manifest system would also allow a seamless dissemination of information on all cargo due in the country by air to all relevant stakeholders in real time.
The Manifest is the first and foremost document that customs officials require in order to process cargo clearance, Ms Asare added.
“This is very welcomed, because it will make our work very simple, efficient and curtail the stress of moving from one airline operator to the other for the manifest manually to commence clearing processes.”
“But with the e-Manifest, we are talking about five minutes at most and you have all the information you need to speed up the process. This is a win-win for us because it brings respite to us and the importers or shippers as well,” Ms Asare told the participants at the workshop.
By Samuel Boadi
